Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus

Via AP news wire
Saturday 25 March 2023 18:19
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus.

Putin said the plan was in response to Britain’s decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium. Russia falsely claimed these rounds have nuclear components.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long asked for the weapons, Putin said, speaking in an interview on Russian state television.

He said construction of storage facilities for the weapons in Belarus would be completed by July 1.

Russia used the territory of Belarus as a staging ground to send troops into Ukraine, and Moscow and Minsk have maintained close military ties.

