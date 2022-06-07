AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Dozens of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks have been returned to Ukraine by the Russians who now occupy the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The dead taken from the ruins of the bombed-out mill have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. By John Leicester and Hanna Ahrirova SENT: 900 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SANCTIONS (sent)

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — A slate of Republican U.S. House members in heavily Democratic California are facing primary challengers in races that will help determine control of Congress. Two of the incumbents are trying to surmount challenges tied to Trump. One voted to support the former president’s impeachment after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, while the other fought against it. By Michael R. Blood. SENT: 920 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates through the day. Poll closings: New Jersey, Mississippi, South Dakota 8 p.m.; Iowa, New Mexico 9 p.m.; Montana 10 p.m.; California 11 p.m.

BRITAIN POLITICS — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, video. With BRITAIN-POLITICS-EXPLAINER (sent).

CAPITOL RIOT-CRIMINAL CASES-EXPLAINER — More than 800 people have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Charges against members of the angry pro-Trump mob range from low-level misdemeanors to serious seditious conspiracy charges. By Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 900 words, photos. With CAPITOL RIOT-PROUD BOYS — Proud Boys members charged with seditious conspiracy. SENT: 840 words, photo; CAPITOL RIOT-HEARINGS-THINGS TO KNOW — House committee investigating Capitol attack goes public with its findings starting this week. SENT: 420 words, photo. CAPITOL RIOT INVESTIGATION-WITNESSES — Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses. SENT: 450 words, photos.

AMERICAS SUMMIT-HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris will have a unique opportunity to connect with leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean when she welcomes them to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas. But whether she can demonstrate her clout remains an open question. By Amy Taxin, Chris Megerian and Joshua Goodman. UPCOMING: 990 words after 5 a.m., photos. Events begin 5:15 p.m.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — South Korean and U.S. militaries on Tuesday flew 20 fighter jets over South Korea’s western sea in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years. Traveling to Seoul to discuss the standoff with South Korean and Japanese allies, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned of a “swift and forceful” response if the North carries out another nuclear test. By Kim Tong-Hjung. SENT: 750 words, photos.

——————

TRENDING

——————-

UNITED STATES-SYRIA-EXPLOSION — A U.S. service memberis identified as a possible suspect in an April explosion that injured several U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria. SENT: 170 words.

BILL COSBY — “Donkey Kong defense" arises at Bill Cosby's sex abuse trial. SENT: 840 words, photos.

DIAMONDBACKS-REDS — Hunter Greene allows a bunt single to begin the game and then faces the minimum through seven innings, retiring his final 20 batters as Cincinnati defeated Arizona 7-0. SENT: 540 words, photos.

KEVIN SPACEY — A judge says a sex-assault civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey can proceed in New York City. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued a written ruling Monday. SENT: 270 words, photos.

——————————-

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

——————————-

ELECTION 2022-CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is back on the ballot after defeating a recall attempt last year. Newsom will appear in Tuesday’s primary for governor along with 25 other candidates. Newsom is expected to finish in first place with ease. Whoever finishes in second will face him in November. Polling suggests Newsom’s most likely opponent will be Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle. Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla is on the ballot twice on Tuesday. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-IOWA-SENATE — Several Iowa Democrats compete for the chance to challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in what will likely be an uphill effort to defeat one of the Senate’s longest-serving members. SENT: 530 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing. Polls close 9 p.m.

ELECTION 2022-LOS ANGELES MAYOR — Los Angeles voters are picking a new mayor amid widespread frustration with homelessness and crime. Twelve names are on the primary ballot but the contest has narrowed to a mostly two-person fight between Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat Rick Caruso. SENT: 520 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SAN FRANCISCO-DISTRICT ATTORNEY — San Francisco voters fed up with brazen burglaries and auto smash-and-grabs could oust one of the most progressive prosecutors in the country in a rare recall election Tuesday. Chesa Boudin was narrowly elected in 2019 as part of a national wave of liberal district attorneys. But his time in office coincided with a pandemic in which attacks against Asian Americans and rampant shoplifting rattled residents. SENT: 520 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-NEW MEXICO-GOVERNOR — Republican voters are choosing a nominee for New Mexico governor from a field of five candidates. The winner of Tuesday’s GOP contest will take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as she seeks a second term. SENT: 650 words, photos.

——————————————

MORE ON SUMMIT OF AMERICAS

——————————————-

BIDEN-BOLSONARO — U.S. President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who haven’t met since Biden took office last year, are expected to sit down for the first time during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 10:30 a.m., photos.

——————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NOVAVAX — Vaccine latecomer Novavax makes its case Tuesday that its more traditional COVID-19 shots have a role to play at this stage of the pandemic. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2 p.m.; vote by FDA advisers around 5 p.m.

———————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————-

VOTE BY MAIL-LAWSUIT — An Arizona judge has declined a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the voting method used by the overwhelming majority of voters. SENT: 600 words, photos.

—————

NATIONAL

—————-

GUN CONTROL-NEW YORK — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The state became one of the first to enact legislation following a wave of deadly mass shootings. SENT:N 500 words, photos.

OBIT-POLICE WHISTLEBLOWER-LOUISIANA — A Black former New Orleans police officer and whistleblower has died at the age of 70 in Houston. Oris Buckner III participated in but then reported the brutal interrogations of Black people after a young white officer was killed in 1980 near a predominantly African American housing project in that city. SENT: 660 words, photos.

TEACHER DEATH-TEENS CHARGED — A state judge has ordered that the trial for a 16-year-old teen accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be held in Council Bluffs in western Iowa. SENT: 150 words, photos.

———————————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————————-

BRAZIL-AMAZON-MISSING — A British journalist and an Indigenous affairs expert remain missing in a remote part of Brazil’s Amazon region as authorities say they are expanding search efforts. The area has been marked by violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. Dom Phillips has been a regular contributor to the British newspaper the Guardian and Bruno Araújo Pereira is on leave from his post with the government’s Indigenous affairs agency. They were last seen at 7 a.m. on Sunday and were bound for a city an hour away, but didn’t show up. SENT: 800 words, photos.

JAPAN-0BIT-IDEI — Nobuyuki Idei, who led Japan’s Sony from 1998 through 2005 and steered its growth in the digital and entertainment businesses, has died. He was 84. SENT: 560 words, photos.

MEXICO MIGRANTS — Several thousand migrants have set out walking in the rain in southern Mexico, tired of waiting to normalize their status in a region with little work and still far from their ultimate goal of reaching the United States. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SYRIA-ISRAEL — Syria’s state television says that Israeli missiles have targeted Syrian army positions south of the capital of Damascus, causing material damage but no casualties. SENT: 200 words.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-OFFICIAL KILLED — Officials say the Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources has been shot to death in his office by a close friend. The president’s office expressed its condolences and said a suspect was detained after the killing of Orlando Jorge Mera on Monday. SENT: 450 words, photos.

—————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————————

MUSK-TWITTER-FALLING APPART? EXPLAINER — Elon Musk on Monday threatened to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, the latest sign that his plan to overhaul the social media platform may really be starting to fray. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter accusing the company of refusing to give him information about “spam bot” accounts. Such bots have become a major public preoccupation for the volatile billionaire despite the fact that he declined an opportunity to examine Twitter’s internal data several months ago. By Business Writers Tom Krisher and Matt O’Brien. SENT: 700 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australia’s central bank has lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second time in five weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85% from 0.35%. SENT: 350 words, photos.

—————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————-

CANCER TREATMENT — Some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. That’s according to two studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. By Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson. UPCOMING: 650 words by 8 a.m., photo.

————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————-

FILM-JEFF GOLDBLUM — Jeff Goldblum has been playing Dr. Ian Malcolm for almost three decades. In an interview ahead of the launch of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” Goldblum reflects on his droll chaos theorist. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 900 words by 9 a.m., photos.

———-

SPORTS

———-

SAUDI LEAGUE-MICKELSON — Phil Mickelson is ending his 4-month hiatus from competitive golf and joining the Saudi-funded rival league. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 720 words, photos.

—————————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————————

The Nerve Center can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.