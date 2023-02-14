Jump to content

California Sen. Feinstein says she won't run for reelection

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is not seeking reelection in 2024

Michael R. Blood
Tuesday 14 February 2023 19:11
Election 2024 Senate California
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024, signaling the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades in which she shattered gender barriers and left a mark on political battles over reproductive rights, gun control and environmental protection.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and is the oldest member of Congress.

