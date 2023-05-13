AP News Digest 3:45 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

TOP STORIES

TITLE-42-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM — The U.S. turned the page on pandemic-era immigration restrictions with relative calm at its border with Mexico as migrants adapted to strict new rules aimed at discouraging illegal crossings and awaited the promise of new legal pathways for entering the country. By Valerie Gonzalez, Elliot Spagat and Giovanna Dell'Orto. SENT: 910 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-IOWA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump will share the spotlight in Iowa, providing a chance to sway influential conservative activists and contrast their campaign styles in Republicans’ leadoff voting state. By Thomas Beaumont and Michelle L. Price. SENT: 890 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after noon event with DeSantis; Trump rally at 8 p.m.

CONGRESS-DEBT LIMIT — One outcome is clear as Washington reaches for a budget deal to end the debt ceiling standoff: The ambitious COVID era of government spending is giving way to a new focus on stemming deficits. It’s a turnaround from just a few years ago, when Congress passed trillions in emergency aid to halt the pandemic and rebuild the U.S. economy. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

CENSUS-CHALLENGES-BIG-CITIES — Some of the largest U.S. cities challenging their 2020 census numbers aren’t getting the results they hoped for from the U.S. Census Bureau — an effort by Memphis to increase its official population resulted in three people being subtracted from its count during an initial appeal. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 770 words, photos.

SCABBY-THE-RAT — For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby’s challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. By Mae Anderson. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video. This story moved as the Sunday spotlight.

G7-JAPAN-FINANCE — The Group of Seven’s top financial leaders united Saturday in their support for Ukraine and their determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression. By Business Writer Ellen Kurtenbach. SENT: 890 words, photos.

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

BBC-BLACK COLLEGE WORLD SERIES - Players convened in Alabama’s capital city for the Black College World Series seeking a championship and just maybe a pro shot. The event comes at a time when only 6.2% of players on MLB’s opening day rosters were Black and none came from HBCUs. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian military commanders say their troops recaptured more territory from Russian forces at the scene of the war’s longest and bloodiest battle, for the eastern city of Bakhmut. It wasn’t clear if this marked the start of Kyiv’s long-expected counteroffensive. SENT: 940 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

FBN-COMMANDERS SALE — A group led by Josh Harris that includes Magic Johnson has agreed to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family. SENT: 530 words, photos, audio.

FATAL-SHOOTING-ABORTION — A man who didn’t want his girlfriend to get an abortion fatally shot her during a confrontation in a Dallas parking lot, police say. SENT: 330 words, photos.

MAYOR MISSING TEXTS-SETTLEMENT — The city of Seattle will pay $2.3 million to settle a lawsuit brought by employees who helped reveal that thousands of then-Mayor Jenny Durkan’s text messages had been deleted in 2020 amid protests over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. SENT: 600 words.

PHOTO-GALLERY-EUROVISION — The Eurovision Song Contest field has been narrowed to the 26 acts who will sing their hearts out for a chance at glory and national bragging rights. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SCI-LAUNCH TO JUPITER — A crucial radar antenna on a spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed. Flight controllers in Germany freed the antenna after nearly a month of effort. SENT: 230 words, photo.

DANGEROUS AIR BAGS — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled. SENT: 770 words photo, audio.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2023-KENTUCKY-SECRETARY OF STATE — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams won bipartisan praise for expanding voter access during the COVID-19 pandemic. He now must persuade Republican primary voters who have been bombarded for years with false claims about rigged elections. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

ELECTION CONSPIRACIES-VOTER ROLLS — Virginia’s top election official says she plans to withdraw the state from a bipartisan effort aimed at ensuring accurate voter lists and combating fraud. SENT: 680 words, photos.

KARI-LAKE-ELECTION — A judge is hearing arguments over whether to dismiss the only surviving legal claim in Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor’s race. SENT: 540 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TRIBES-BORDER-CROSSING — The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has drafted regulations in an effort to formalize the border-crossing process for their relatives in Mexico coming to their reservation in Arizona. Like dozens of Native American nations across the U.S., the Pascua Yaqui Tribe was sliced in two by modern-day international borders. When deer dancers and musicians living in Sonora, Mexico, make the trip into the U.S. for ceremonies, they may be detained or have their cultural objects confiscated. SENT: 920 words, photos.

BUFFALO-SUPERMARKET-SHOOTING — It’s hard for Jamari Shaw, 16, to have fun at the park with his younger brothers in their East Buffalo neighborhood. He’s too busy scanning for danger, an aftereffect of a gunman’s attack that killed 10 Black people at a local grocery store. SENT: 700 words, photos.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE — Temperatures are expected to start climbing significantly Saturday in parts of the Pacific Northwest as an early heat wave takes hold, possibly breaking records and worsening wildfires already burning in western Canada.. SENT: 670 words, photos, audio.

NORTH-CAROLINA-ABORTION — North Carolina’s Democratic governor will veto legislation that would ban nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, capping a week of attempting to generate enough opposition to block the Republican measure he said is much more restrictive than meets the eye. SENT: 290 words, photos.

HANDGUNS-YOUNG ADULTS-EXPLAINER — A judge’s ruling striking down a federal law that bans licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 is the latest example of how a landmark Supreme Court decision is transforming the legal landscape around firearms. SENT: 1,110 words, photo.

REL-PITTSBURGH-SYNAGOGUE-SHOOTING — The head of security for Pittsburgh’s Jewish community says there has been an “uptick in hate speech” on the internet in the early stages of the trial of the man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. SENT: 790 words, photos.

PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS-CHINA — A Boston man has been accused of working with Chinese government officials to keep tabs on Chinese activists and dissidents in the area. SENT: 540 words.

INTERNATIONAL

VATICAN-HERCULES-RESTORED — Vatican Museum restorers are working to remove centuries of grime from the largest known bronze statue of the ancient world: the gilded Hercules Mastai Righetti. The 13-foot-tall (four-meter-tall) figure of the half-human Roman god has stood in the same niche for more than 150 years. It has barely garnered notice among other antiquities because of the dark coating it had acquired. SENT: 560 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

MED-MENOPAUSE DRUG — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of drug to treat hot flashes caused by menopause. SENT: 270 words, photo, audio.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

TWITTER-NEW-CEO-INTERVIEW — Elon Musk has announced that NBC Universal’s Linda Yaccarino will serve as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino is a longtime advertising executive credited with integrating and digitizing ad sales at NBCU. Her challenge now will be to woo back advertisers that have fled Twitter since Musk acquired it last year for $44 billion. SENT: 560 words, photo.

FEDERAL-RESERVE-INFLATION — Federal Reserve governor Philip Jefferson has said that inflation remains too high and there has been “little progress” made toward bringing it down to the central bank’s 2% target, a pessimistic assessment given signs in a report earlier this week that price increases might be slowing. SENT: 590 words, photo.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-REVIEW-JONAS BROTHERS — Married with kids, the Jonas Brothers are all about love on their new album ‘The Album,” where every lyric hides a nudge to their homes. The brother pop trio bring that carefree vibe they are known for with experimentation into new genres that make it more special and fresh. The Associated Press’ Martina Rebecca Inchingolo writes in a review that the brothers, who broke hearts all over the world as they said, ‘I do,’ reflect in the album about fatherhood and sibling dynamics. SENT: 400 words, photo.

SPORTS

BKN—LAKERS ADVANCE — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in their third home victory over Golden State in seven days. They’re also the first team since 2014 to eliminate Stephen Curry’s Warriors from the playoffs before the NBA Finals. And now they’re in the Western Conference finals. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 a.m. With BKN-WARRIORS-LAKERS — The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors with a 122-101 victory in Game 6 of their second-round series (sent).

BKN—HEAT ADVANCE — Inside the Miami Heat locker room, now officially halfway to the season’s ultimate goal, Erik Spoelstra stepped onto the NBA championship logo on the center of the floor and gathered his team around him. “There’s been nothing about this season that’s been easy,” Spoelstra said. He’s right, and the Heat aren’t complaining about that, either — since this anything-but-easy season is still going. UPCOMING: 710 words, photos by 6 a.m. With BKN--KNICKS-HEAT — Jimmy Butler scores 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 and the Miami Heat are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals after topping the New York Knicks 96-92 (sent).

BKL—MERCURY-GRINER — Brittney Griner returned to game action for the first time since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December. The seven-time All-Star, who missed the entire 2022 season because of the detainment, finished with 10 points and three rebounds for the Phoenix Mercury in a WNBA preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks. SENT: 620, photos.

