AP News Digest 3:50 a.m.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol firmly lays blame on Donald Trump. In a prime-time hearing, lawmakers say the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video. With CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-TAKEAWAYS — “Carnage,” a violent mob, and Trump’s allies and family members acknowledging his lies. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-POLICE —Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards described to lawmakers Thursday night what she could only describe as the “war scene” that she and other officers faced when rioters began viciously attacking them on Jan. 6, 2021. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 630 words, photos

CAPITOL RIOT-THE INSURRECTION SHOW — Promised: New footage. New testimony. New and damning revelations designed to eliminate all doubt. Hired to package it all for the airwaves: A former network news president. The time slot: 8 p.m. on the East Coast, once a plum spot for the most significant television programming in the land. By Ted Anthony. SENT: 1,180 words and photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the specter of “war fatigue” could erode the West’s resolve to help the country push back Moscow’s aggression. By Colleen Barry and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

ISRAEL-SETTLER-STATUS — Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank may soon get a taste of the military rule that Palestinians have been living under for 55 years. If Israel’s parliament does not act, a special legal status accorded to the settlers will expire at the end of the month, with wide-ranging consequences. Lawyers who live in the settlements, including two members of Israel’s Supreme Court, will no longer be allowed to practice law. Settlers would be subject to military courts usually reserved for Palestinians and would lose access to some public services. By Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

BRITAIN-POLITICS-BEYOND-BORRIS-JOHNSON — When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote this week, at least one other world leader shared his relief. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was “great news” that “we have not lost a very important ally.” It was a welcome boost for a British leader who divides his country, and his party, but has won wide praise as an ally of Ukraine. Johnson’s relatively narrow victory in Monday’s Conservative Party vote — which left him in power but in danger of further rebellions — has implications beyond Britain’s shores. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 910 words, photos.

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS — Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship. SENT: 280 words, photo.

CHICAGO L STATION HERO — Chicago man who saved man on train tracks gets free car. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-JUDICIAL ROYALTIES — Supreme Court justices took in $800,000 in book royalties last year, a lucrative supplement to their judicial salaries, according to financial reports. SENT: 320 words, photo.

CAPITOL RIOT-EXTREMIST GROUPS — The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack put a spotlight on two far-right extremist groups whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power. By Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-HEARINGS-THE TARGETS — An injured officer who slipped in blood and spoke of “carnage.” Video of a huge, violent mob pushing through the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump’s allies and family members acknowledging his lies. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-CONTEMPT — The Justice Department pushed back on an assertion from former Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who had claimed he was denied access to an attorney when he was arrested on contempt charges last week. SENT: 580 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN-TOURISM — Japan on Friday eased its borders for foreign tourists and began accepting applications, but only for those on guided package tours who are willing to follow mask-wearing and other antivirus measures as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection worries. SENT: 490 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — Ukraine and the West denounced a pro-Moscow court that sentenced two British citizens and a Moroccan to death for fighting for Ukraine, calling the proceedings a sham and a violation of the rules of war. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

UKRAINE-WAR-VOLUNTEER-DRIVERS — As Russian artillery pummeled the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol in April, one family decided to flee, walking for miles with three young children in tow to a nearby village. But it was thanks to a volunteer driver who crossed the front line that they managed to eventually make it out of Russian-held territory. SENT: 830 words, photos.

AMERICAS SUMMIT — President Joe Biden and other Western Hemisphere leaders are expected to announce what is being billed as a roadmap for countries that are faced with large numbers of refugees and migrants at their borders. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after summit resumes at 12:15 p.m.

BIDEN-BRAZIL — President Joe Biden avoided challenging Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over his upcoming election and handling of the Amazon rainforest during the public portion of their first-ever meeting, while the Brazilian leader sounded a more defensive tone in addressing those issues. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CHINA-FIGHTER JET CRASH — A Chinese air force fighter jet crashed into houses during a training mission in central China, killing one person on the ground and injuring two others, state media say. SENT: 400 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-NEW-ZEALAND — Australia’s prime minister says after a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart that the two nations are in lockstep in their policies toward the Pacific islands, where China’s influence is growing. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SHOOTING-MARYLAND — An employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland, killing three coworkers before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said. SENT: 670 words, photos, video.

COLD-CASE-MISSING-CHILD — A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finally finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history, officials say. SENT: 670 words, photos, video.

BIRD-FLU-ARIZONA — Arizona officials have confirmed the first cases in the Southwest of a bird flu that has led to the deaths of 37 million birds from commercial farms in the central and eastern U.S. SENT: 640 words, photo.

CONSUMER-PRICES — The costs of gas, food and other necessities likely shot up in May, giving Americans no respite from the worst outbreak of inflation in four decades. Economists have forecast that overall consumer prices jumped 8.2% last month compared with a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet. That would be barely below the 8.3% year-over-year surge in April and the 8.5% increase in March, which was the most since 1982. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Stocks on Wall Street tumbled following the latest reminder that central banks now care more about fighting inflation than propping up markets. SENT: 670 words, photos.

MUSIC-GRAMMYS — The Recording Academy has created a social change song award and five new categories including songwriter of the year, giving the Grammys an avenue to honor music’s best composer. SENT: 380 words, photo

HKN—LIGHTNING-RANGERS — Ondrej Palat scored on a deflection with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final. By Vin A. Cherwoo. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS PREVIEW — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says there’s no doubt that he’ll play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against Boston. The two-time NBA MVP injured his ankle late in Game 3. Boston won 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SOF--WCWS-OKLAHOMA-TEXAS — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. By Cliff Brunt. SENT: 770 words, photos.

FBN--COMMANDERS-DEL RIO FALLOUT — A Washington Commanders assistant coach referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “dust-up at the Capitol” is just the latest off-field controversy for NFL franchise. Jack Del Rio apologized for the language he used when comparing the riot at the U.S. Capitol to protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 980 words, photos.

