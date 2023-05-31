AP News Digest 3:20 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

VICTIM COMPENSATION-REFORMS — Thousands of violent crime victims turn to compensation programs in every state for help with medical bills, relocation, funerals and other expenses. The programs disperse millions of dollars each year, but The Associated Press found racial inequities and other barriers in how claims are denied in many states. By Claudia Lauer and Mike Catalini. SENT: 1,580 words, photos, video. With VICTIM COMPENSATION-REFORMS-TAKEAWAYS.

DEBT LIMIT — Hard-fought to the end, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over fierce blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent. By Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking and Stephen Groves. SENT: 930 words, photos, videos.

DEBT LIMIT-WORK RULES — A Republican attempt to expand work requirements for federal food aid in debt legislation moving through Congress would increase spending by $2.1 billion over 10 years — far from the cuts GOP lawmakers had envisioned. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

KOSOVO-SERBIA-TENSIONS — Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo placed metal fences and barbed wire barriers in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 international soldiers wounded. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in Zvecan in their efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week. SENT: 220 words, photos. With BOSNIA-WAR CRIMES — U.N. court issuing appeal ruling in trial of two Serbs accused of crimes in Balkan wars.

ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis begins his first full day of presidential campaigning with a blitz through Iowa, trying to prioritize personally connecting with voters while proving he can handle the scrutiny of the national spotlight. By Thomas Beaumont and Will Weissert. SENT: 380 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words after 10 a.m. event in Sioux City.

SUPREME COURT-AFFIRMATIVE ACTION — As an alternative to affirmative action, colleges from California to Florida have tried a range of strategies to achieve the diversity they say is essential to their campuses. But after years of experimentation — often prompted by state-level bans on considering race in admissions — there’s no clear solution. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

CHINA-ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE — China’s ruling Communist Party is calling for beefed-up national security measures, highlighting the risks posed by advances in artificial intelligence. Scientists and tech industry leaders recently issued a new warning about the perils that AI poses to humankind. SENT: 330 words, photo.

NEW ZEALAND-AIRLINE WEIGHING PASSENGERS — New Zealand airline is asking passengers to weigh in before their flights. SENT: 320 words, photos.

MANSON FOLLOWER-PAROLE — Manson follower should be paroled, California appeals court rules. SENT: 790 words, photo.

JAM MASTER JAY KILLING — Third man charged in 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay. SENT: 270 words, photo.

WARHOL FORGERY SCHEME — Florida art dealer sentenced in Warhol forgery scheme. SENT: 180 words.

GAZA-WATERMELON SALAD — Gaza’s Palestinians polarized by unorthodox watermelon delicacy. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CONGRESS-OVERSIGHT-BIDEN — The chairman of the House Oversight Committee said he is moving forward with holding FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt of Congress because the department has not turned over a bureau record that purports to relate to Biden and his family. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CHILDREN REMOVED-LAWSUIT — A Massachusetts couple whose young children were taken by social workers and police in the middle of the night are suing, arguing they were unconstitutionally removed without a warrant or court order. SENT: 1,170 words, photo, video.

FLORIDA BEACH SHOOTING — Police launched a search for three suspects they believe to be the gunmen who opened fire along a crowded Florida beachside promenade on Memorial Day, wounding a 1-year-old and eight others while sending people frantically running for cover. SENT: 610 words, photos, video.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA DEPUTY — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is about to be tried on charges he failed to confront the gunman who murdered 17 at a Parkland high school five years ago. SENT: 390 words, photos.

TRUMP-INDICTMENT — Ten months before Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in his historic New York City criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are turning the former president’s words against him in a tug of war over precisely where he will be tried. SENT: 790 words, photo.

BORDER PATROL-CHIEF — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced that he was retiring, after seeing through a major policy shift that seeks to clamp down on illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42 pandemic restrictions. SENT: 590 words, photo.

ABORTION PROTECTIONS-NEVADA — Nevada’s Joe Lombardo became one of the first Republican governors to enshrine protections for out-of-state abortion patients and in-state providers, adding the western swing state to the list of those passing new laws to solidify their status as safe havens for abortion patients. SENT: 590 words, photo.

MISSING DOCTOR-MISSOURI — The body of a Missouri emergency room doctor who has been missing for more than a week has been found in northwest Arkansas, his brother told The Associated Press. SENT: 410 words, photos.

BUILDING COLLAPSE-IOWA — Five residents of a six-story apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday in eastern Iowa remained unaccounted, and authorities feared at least two of them might be stuck inside rubble that was too dangerous to search. SENT: 1,270 words, photos, video.

VATICAN-MISSIONARY MONEY — Pope Francis has asked aides to get to the bottom of how at least $17 million was transferred from the Vatican’s U.S.-based missionary fundraising coffers into an impact investing vehicle run by a priest. SENT: 1,720 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,240 words is also available.

SOUTH SUDAN-DEMINING A COUNTRY — Many South Sudanese are returning to areas riddled with mines left from decades of conflict as they trickle back into the country after a peace deal was signed in 2018 to end a five-year civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced millions. SENT: 640 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea’s attempt to put the country’s first spy satellite into space failed in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to boost his military capabilities as tensions with the United States and South Korea rise. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

JORDAN-ROYAL WEDDING-BRIDE AND GROOM — He’s heir to the Jordanian throne and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. She’s a Saudi architect with an aristocratic pedigree of her own. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Alseif are to be married Thursday. SENT: 870 words, photos.

BRAZIL-REGIONAL SUMMIT — The Brazilian president’s strong support of Venezuela’s authoritarian leader marred the unity at a South American summit that Brazil convened in hopes of reviving a bloc of the region’s 12 politically polarized countries. SENT: 980 words, photos.

SPACEX-CREW FLIGHT — A private SpaceX flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers returned to Earth night after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 210 words, photos, video.

CEO PAY — Pay packages for the men and women who run companies in the S&P 500 saw the smallest increase in eight years, according to a survey compiled for the AP by Equilar. By Business Writer Alexandra Olson. UPCOMING: 1,260 words, photos, graphics by 5 a.m.

THERANOS-FRAUD-HOLMES-PRISON — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes entered a Texas prison where she could spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. SENT: 910 words, photos, video.

AMAZON PROTEST — Corporate workers in Amazon's Seattle headquarters will stage a walkout to protest the company's return-to-office mandate and to lobby for more accountability in the retail giant's climate change policies. SENT: 590 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets sank ahead of a vote by Congress on a deal to avert a government debt default, while a downturn in Chinese factory activity deepened, adding to signs global economic activity is weakening. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 530 words, photos.

JAPAN-FEMALE KNUCKLEBALLER — Japanese knuckleballer Eri Yoshida is taking her unusual pitch to an independent league in the United States. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 750 words, photos.

