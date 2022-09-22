AP News Digest 3:20 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY — Ukraine’s president laid out a detailed case against Russia’s invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort. Buoyed by a counteroffensive that has retaken swaths of territory that the Russians seized, Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed in a video address that his forces would not stop until they had reclaimed all of Ukraine. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 690 words, photos, videos. Also see MORE ON U.N. GENERAL ASSEMBLY below.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-PRISONERS — Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap that culminated months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. In exchange, Ukraine gave up an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TRUMP-FBI — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. By Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant and Jill Colvin. SENT: 850 words, photos.

CLIMATE MIGRATION-INDIA — A flood in 2019 in an Indian state started 8-year-old Jerifa, her brother Raju, 12, and their parents on a journey that led the family from their Himalayan village to a poor neighborhood in Bengaluru. They are now among the millions of climate migrants in India, forced to move because of disasters made worse by global warming. By Science Writer Aniruddha Ghosal. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

BIDEN-LOCAL OUTREACH — The White House launches a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. By Josh Boak. SENT: 590 words, photo. UPCOMING: 750 words after 9:45 a.m. meeting.

FEDERAL RESERVE — The Federal Reserve delivered its bluntest reckoning of what it will take to finally tame painfully high inflation: Slower growth, higher unemployment and potentially a recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged what many economists have been saying for months: That the Fed’s goal of engineering a “soft landing” — in which it would manage to slow growth enough to curb inflation but not so much as to cause a recession — looks increasingly unlikely. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 980 words, photos.

MORE ON U.N. GENERAL ASSEMBLY

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-UKRAINE — After two years of discourse dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s U.N. General Assembly has a new occupant of center stage: the war in Ukraine. SENT: 890 words, photos.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-ISLAND NATIONS — While world leaders from wealthy countries acknowledge the “existential threat” of climate change, Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano is racing to save his tiny island nation from drowning by raising it 13 to 16 feet above sea level through land reclamation. SENT: 830 words, photo.

SOUTH KOREA-JAPAN — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed to accelerate efforts to mend ties frayed over Japan’s past colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula as they held their countries’ first summit talks in nearly three years on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, both governments announced. SENT: 610 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BATTLEFIELD BODIES — Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook an area near the Russian border and pushed Kremlin troops back in a blistering counteroffensive, has the retrieval of bodies scattered across the battlefield been possible. SENT: 850 words, photos. UPCOMING: Video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-NORTH KOREA — North Korea says it hasn’t exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said U.S. intelligence reports of weapons transfers were an attempt to tarnish North Korea’s image. SENT: 640 words, photo.

TRENDING

AUSTRALIA-WHALES — Around 200 stranded whales die in pounding surf in Australia. SENT: 520 words, photos, video.

MEXICO-EARTHQUAKE — Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Mexico, no damage known yet. SENT: 100 words, photo.

ELECTION-2022-OHIO-HOUSE-MAJEWSKI — Ohio GOP House candidate has misrepresented military service. SENT: 2,110 words, photos.

GIULIANI-HECKLER — Heckler who slapped Giuliani on back can have charge dropped. SENT: 340 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-ROYALS — Australia holds national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. SENT: 440 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Former President Donald Trump padded his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misled banks and others about the value of prized assets like golf courses, hotels and his Mar-a-Lago estate, New York’s attorney general said in a lawsuit that seeks to permanently disrupt the Republican’s ability to do business in the state. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Hurricane Fiona left dozens of families stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding. SENT: 640 words, photos.

NAVY-FAT LEONARD — A Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated one of the largest bribery scandals in U.S. military history has been arrested in Venezuela after fleeing before his sentencing, authorities said. SENT: 310 words, photo.

BANK-MISCONDUCT PROBE — Investigators say they found evidence a former Trump official who heads Latin America’s biggest development bank carried on a romantic relationship with his chief of staff — a bond they allegedly forged in a pact scribbled on the back of a restaurant place mat: “We deserve absolute happiness.” By Joshua Goodman. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

NEWTOWN SHOOTING-INFOWARS — Seven days into his trial for calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is expected make his first courtroom appearance and begin testifying, as he and his lawyer try to limit damages he must pay to families who lost loved ones in the massacre. SENT: 660 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

BRITAIN-GREEN KING — Now that he’s monarch, King Charles III — one of Britain’s most prominent environmental voices — will have to be more careful with his words. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-CHILD LABOR-PHOTO GALLERY — Aid agencies say the number of children working in Afghanistan is growing ever since the economy collapsed following the Taliban takeover more than a year ago and nowhere is it clearer than in the brick factories outside of Kabul. SENT: 850 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-KHMER ROUGE TRIBUNAL — Cambodia’s U.N.-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal rejected the appeal of a genocide conviction by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s last session. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

ZIMBABWE-MEASLES OUTBREAK — Church members in Zimbabwe are getting their children vaccinated against measles in secret amid a deadly outbreak. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

BRITAIN-SMALL BUSINESSES-ENERGY — Small businesses across the United Kingdom are grappling with skyrocketing energy bills that have been a prime driver of inflation, threatening the economy and forcing the country’s new government to step in with a huge financial support package that it will detail this week. By Business Writer Kelvin Chan. SENT: 960 words, photos. With BRITAIN ECONOMY — The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates again.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 680 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words, photo, after 10 a.m. release.

HYUNDAI-KIA THEFTS — Some Hyundai and Kia cars and SUVs are missing a key anti-theft device, and the crooks have figured it out. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. SENT: 660 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

BOOKS-JOAN DIDION MEMORIAL — Author Joan Didion, a master of rhythm and of the meaning of the unsaid, was remembered as an inspiring and fearless writer and valued, exacting and sometimes eccentric friend. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 820 words, photos.

