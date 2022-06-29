Brazil bank CEO resigns over sexual harassment claims

The head of Brazilian state-run bank Caixa Economica Federal has resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation against him

The head of Brazilian state-run bank Caixa Economica Federal resigned Wednesday amid a sexual harassment investigation against him.

The website Metrópoles reported Tuesday that prosecutors were investigating accusations by at least five staffers against Pedro Guimarães, who is a close ally of President Jair Bolsonaro. The case is sealed, according to Brazilian media.

“I have to step away at this moment so I don't weaken the collection of achievements that don't belong to me personally" at Caixa, Guimarães said in a statement, adding he had Bolsonaro's support at “every hour” he held the job.

Caixa is a key bank for Brazil since it pays many government handouts.

The case is yet another blow for Bolsonaro, who trails former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in opinion poll as they head toward October's elections.

