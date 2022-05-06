AP News Digest 4 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian fighters battling Russian forces in the tunnels beneath Mariupol’s immense steel plant refused to surrender in the face of relentless attacks, with the wife of one commander saying they had vowed to “stand till the end.” By Jon Gambrell and Cara Anna. SENT: 1,160 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-INTELLIGENCE — The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship. The incident was a high-profile failure for Russia’s military. By Aamer Madhani, Nomaan Merchant and Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 350 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES-MISINFORMATION — Republicans who embraced discredited conspiracy theories about Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat and preached skepticism about elections now need their supporters to trust the system enough to vote for them. It’s a tricky calculus. By David Klepper and Jeff Amy. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNINSURED — The U.S. came the closest to health care for all for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, things are reverting to the way they were as federal money for the uninsured dries up, creating a potential barrier to timely care for COVID. By Heather Hollingsworth and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION-CALIFORNIA-REFUGE — California Democrats have accelerated their plan to make the nation’s most populous state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, propelled by the release this week of an early draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has ignited a surge of activism among the state’s vast network of providers and advocacy groups. By Adam Beam SENT: 980 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-JILL BIDEN — Jill Biden is using her second solo overseas trip to get an up-close look at the Ukrainian refugee crisis. She’ll spend Mother’s Day meeting with displaced families in a small Slovakian village on the border with Ukraine. She opens the trip Friday at a military base in Romania. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 900 words, photo. UPCOMING: 990 words after 10 a.m. arrival.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CONGRESS — Lawmakers are working toward compromise on President Biden’s $33 billion Ukraine aid request, even as signs emerge that Democrats may need to swallow Republican demands and drop their goal of wrapping more pandemic spending into the package. By Alan Fram. SENT: 900 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-HOPE-IN-THE-RUBBLE — There are no walls any longer. The broad wooden roof beams lie splintered and scattered, and random pieces of clothing dangle from damaged water pipes. But among the rubble of what used to be her home, the house that her grandparents built, Anna Shevchenko sees a glimmer of hope. SENT: 580 words, photos.

FRANCE-BIOGAS — In lush fields southwest of Paris, farmers are joining Europe’s fight to free itself from Russian gas. They’ll soon turn on a new facility where crops and waste are fermented to produce “biogas.” It’s among energy solutions being explored as the continent works to choke off funding for Russian gas amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. Rural gas plants that provide energy for hundreds or thousands of homes nearby won’t soon supplant Russian supplies. SENT: 910 words, photos

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CIVILIAN-IMPACT — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to unite and end the war in Ukraine on Thursday, calling it senseless, ruthless and “limitless in its potential for global harm.” The top U.N. human rights official said even a one-day cease-fire would prevent dozens of civilian deaths and injuries and allow several thousand others to flee Russian attacks. SENT: 700 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-J&J VACCINE —U.S. regulators on Thursday strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to the ongoing risk of rare but serious blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine. U.S. authorities for months have recommended that Americans get Pfizer or Moderna shots instead of J&J’s vaccine. SENT: 720 words photo.

TRENDING NEWS

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — A spokesman for the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol says Rudy Giuliani, who led Donald Trump’s court efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, has withdrawn from an interview that was scheduled to take place Friday. SENT: 250 words, photos.

DAVE CHAPPELLE-ATTACKED — The man arrested on suspicion of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl will not be charged with any felonies, the district attorney’s office said. SENT: 350 words, photos.

PASSENGER-ON-WING — A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac, police say. SENT: 110 words.

BANNED-BOOKS-LIBRARY-CARD — Nashville Public Library is responding to library scrutiny in Tennessee with a goal to distribute 5,000 “I read banned books” library cards this month. SENT: 220 words.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-PENCE — Former Vice President Mike Pence applauds the essence of a leaked draft opinion suggesting that the Supreme Court could be poised to Roe v. Wade, predicting the decision could have favorable impacts for anti-abortion candidates in midterm elections. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-COMPANIES SILENCE — A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would abolish a nationwide right to abortion has thrust major companies into what’s arguably the most divisive issue in American politics. But while some are signaling support for abortion rights, many want to stay out of it — at least for now. Some experts believe companies are holding off weighing in because they want to wait to see the court’s final ruling. By Haleluya Hadero and Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1,150 words, photo.

ARMY-HOUSING — Senators demand that the Army put more money and effort into repairing poorly maintained and substandard base housing for military service members. SENT: 660 words, photos.

BIDEN-CINCO DE MAYO — President Biden hosts a White House party with Mexico’s first lady to mark Cinco de Mayo, honoring the impact of Mexican Americans and other immigrant communities on the United States. SENT: 430 words, photos.

BIDEN-PRESS SECRETARY — President Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role, with incumbent Jen Psaki set to leave the post next week. SENT: 610 words, photos.

NATIONAL

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-REPARATIONS-PROVIDENCE — City officials in Providence weighing reparations for Black residents are looking beyond the Rhode Island capital’s leading role in slavery. Raymond Watson is among the members of Providence’s newly formed reparations commission that wants the city to atone for urban renewal efforts of the late 20th century. Watson says communities of color were razed to make way for new developments with little to no compensation to residents. SENT: 860 words, photos.

LOUISIANA-POLICE-DEATH-FEDERAL-PROBE — The Louisiana State Police superintendent wrote himself an ominous note days after the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene: “Realize there is a problem — must address immediately.” Excerpts of a personal journal made public Thursday show Col. Kevin Reeves considered aggressive action after his troopers beat, stunned and dragged Greene. State police didn’t launch an internal investigation for another 462 days. A legislative committee is now seeking to hold Reeves in contempt for refusing to turn over his full journals. His lawyer says Reeves is cooperating and the delays in the Greene case are not his doing. SENT: 680 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli security forces were waging a massive manhunt Friday for two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a stabbing rampage near Tel Aviv that left three Israelis dead. SENT: 660 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-ELECTION — Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte smile and chat of their love of burgers and mango shakes on the election trail in a carefree YouTube video before breaking into a short rap penned for their campaign for president and vice president of the Philippines by a popular singer. By David Rising and Jim Gomez. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-MYANMAR-AID CONFERENCE — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations convened a meeting Friday in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, in a fresh effort to organize humanitarian assistance for strife-torn Myanmar. SENT: 860 words, photos.

CLIMATE-AFRICA-MANGROVE-RESTORATION — In a bid to protect coastal communities from climate change and encourage investment, African nations are increasingly turning to mangrove restoration projects, with Mozambique becoming the latest addition to the growing list of countries with large scale mangrove initiatives. SENT: 720 words, photos.

MEXICO-PRESIDENTIAL-TRIP — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador started a five-day tour to four Central American countries and Cuba by lashing out at the U.S. government. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CHINA-BUILDING COLLAPSE — TA building collapse one week ago in central China killed 53 people, state media reported Friday as the search of the large pile of debris ended after rescuers found 10 survivors. SENT: 330 words, photo.

MEXICO-JOURNALIST-KILLED — Another journalist was found dead in northern Mexico, the ninth media worker killed in the country so far this year. Prosecutors in the northern state of Sinaloa said the body of Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos was found on a dirt road near near junkyard in the state capital, Culiacan. SENT: 600 words.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

SPACE STATION-CREW RETURN — SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk’s taxi service. The three U.S. astronauts and one German in the capsule were bobbing off the Florida coast, near Tampa, less than 24 hours after leaving the International Space Station. NASA expected to have them back in Houston later in the morning. SENT: 610 words, photos.

BIRD FLU-WILD BIRDS — Bird flu is killing an alarming number of bald eagles and other wild birds, with many of the sick birds being brought to rehabilitation centers across the country unsteady on their talons and unable to fly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed 956 cases of bird flu in wild birds, including at least 54 bald eagles, but the actual number is likely significantly higher. SENT: 980 words, photos, video.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Friday as fears spread that U.S. interest rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth.

Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Tokyo gained as trading resumed after a holiday. SENT: 430 words, photos.

BANK LAW — The three major U.S. banking regulators said they a plan to rewrite much of the outdated regulations tied to a decades-old banking law designed to encourage lending to the poor and racial minorities in the areas where banks have branches. SENT: 680 words, photo.

ENTERTAINMENT

BOOKS-JD VANCE — A second book by “Hillbilly Elegy” author and U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance that had been under contract with Harper has been called off, the publisher told The Associated Press. SENT: 330 words, photo.

SPORTS

BKN—TIPOFF — Philadelphia and Dallas head home trying to stay in conference semifinal series against the top seeds. The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid again for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference series Friday night in Philadelphia. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

HKN—PREDATORS-AVALANCHE — Cale Makar scored 8:31 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves on his 32nd birthday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. By Pat Graham. SENT: 600 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

