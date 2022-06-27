AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ELECTION 2022-PARTY SWITCHERS — A political shift is beginning to take hold across America, where tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are becoming Republicans. More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. By Steve Peoples and Aaron Kessler. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

GERMANY-G7 — Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers are set to commit themselves to the long haul in supporting Ukraine, as President Joe Biden is set to announce that the U.S. is providing an advanced surface-to-air missile system and more artillery support, to help Ukraine defend against Russia’s four-month invasion. The G-7 leaders are in the German Alps for meetings and planning to confer by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The new tranche of assistance comes as leaders professed unity and warned against “fatigue.” By Zeke Miller and Geir Moulson. SENT: 800 words, photos. Monday’s event start with a working session at 4 a.m. EDT; Zelensky expected to deliver virtual remarks; lunch at 6:15 a.m.; family photo at 8 a.m. With: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — In the war in Ukraine, troops on both sides are getting supplies from crowd-funders. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BIDEN-AMERICA BACKSLIDES — One year ago, Joe Biden strode into his first Group of Seven summit as president and confidently assured some of the closest U.S. allies that “America is Back.” Now, many of them are worrying that America is backsliding. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-PUBLIC OPINION — The Supreme Court ruling to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision is unpopular with a majority of Americans — but did that matter? The short answer: it’s complicated. By Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT ABORTION-WOMEN’S RIGHTS — Reproductive freedom was one of the key goals of the feminism of the 1960s and 1970s. The women who fought for those rights recall an astonishing decade of progress from about 1963 to 1973. It included the right to equal pay, the right to use birth control, Title IX in 1972, and then Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing a right to abortion. Now they are not only shocked at the rollback of that right, but worried that if a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, what does this mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years? By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-THE SHOW — Many observers expected the Jan. 6 committee hearings would be nothing more than reruns, but they’ve proven much more. They’ve revealed a storyteller’s eye, with focus and clarity, an understanding of how news is digested these days and strong character development. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

HKN—STANLEY CUP — The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup after dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 830 words, photos.

REL—ABORTION-WORSHIP SERVICES — Praise and lament for the overturning of nationwide abortion rights filled sacred spaces this weekend as clergy across the U.S. rearranged worship plans or rewrote sermons to provide their religious context -- and competing messages -- about the historic moment. By Holly Meyer and David Crary. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-STATES-ABORTION PILLS — South Dakota’s Republican governor says she will act to bar mail-order abortion pills, but says women shouldn’t be prosecuted if they proceed anyway. In apparent defiance of legal guidance by the U.S. Justice Department after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Kristi Noem indicates she will put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict abortion pills. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION-SENATE — The end of Roe v. Wade started in the Senate. The Senate Republican partnership with President Donald Trump to confirm conservative justices paved the way for the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell set the strategy in motion years ago, changing the Senate’s rules to achieve its goal. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

ABORTION-PROTEST-RHODE-ISLAND — A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while off-duty has now been charged. SENT: 480 words.

SOUTH AFRICA-NIGHTCLUB DEATHS — South African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London. It is unclear what led to the deaths early Sunday. SENT: 200 words, photos.

BET-AWARDS — Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Jazmine Sullivan were some of the big stars using the BET Awards stage to strongly criticize the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strip away women’s constitutional protection for abortion. SENT: 710 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-US SHIPWRECK — A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers. SENT: 380 words, photos.

GERMANY-SNAKE FARM — Police in Germany said Sunday they discovered more than 110 dangerous snakes on a farm after a woman who lived there sought medical treatment for a poisonous bite. SENT: 110 words.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR DEFAULT EXPLAINER — Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

SPAIN-NATO SUMMIT-THE SOUTH — While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is certain to dominate an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid, Spain and other member nations are quietly pushing the Western alliance to consider how mercenaries aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin are spreading Moscow’s influence to Africa. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-WHAT TO WATCH — Seven states are set to host primary elections Tuesday as the nation comes to terms with last week’s stunning Supreme Court ruling eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. This week’s nominating contests could offer the first clues as to whether the political landscape has shifted. SENT: 1,550 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-NEW YORK-ANDREW GIULIANI — Amid the false claims of voter fraud surrounding the 2020 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani is not someone most politicians would want speaking on their behalf. But o- ne place the former New York City mayor is in high demand is the campaign of his son, Andrew Giuliani, who on Tuesday hopes to become the Republican nominee for governor of New York. By Michelle L. Price. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

TRUMP — Donald Trump has been out of office more than a year and half, but the former president looms large, and the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling further extends his political legacy, which includes the Capitol riot now under scrutiny in congressional hearings. It’s all part of the awkward bargain that social conservatives embraced in backing Trump to achieve their grandest ambitions. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MISSISSIPPI HOUSE — Congressional primary runoffs are rare in Mississippi. On Tuesday, two of the state’s Republican incumbents are fighting to keep their jobs in runoffs against challengers from their own party. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-WISCONSIN SENATE — Wisconsin Democrats looking to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are focusing their attacks on him, and not each other, as each of the eight candidates make their case to party activists at the state convention held six weeks before the primary. SENT: 565 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ILLINOIS GOVERNOR — The race to be Illinois’ next governor is also a battle among billionaires, including two whose names won’t appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot. Two Republicans backed by billionaire donors are competing to challenge billionaire Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November. SENT: 850 words, photos.

STATE SENATE RACE-TIE DECLARED — Alabama’s Republican Party has declared a tie in the primary race for a state Senate seat and says the winner will be chosen by lot. SENT: 300 words.

AFGHANISTAN — Villagers see destruction everywhere and help in short supply days after an earthquake devastated a remote region of southeast Afghanistan and killed at least 1,150 people. Those who were barely scraping by have lost everything. Many have yet to be visited by aid groups, which are struggling to reach the afflicted area on rutted roads. SENT: 940 words, photos.

SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka is sending two ministers to Russia to negotiate for fuel, a necessity that the Indian ocean island nation has almost run out of amid its ongoing economic crisis. SENT: 550 words, photos.

COLOMBIA-BULLFIGHT-COLLAPSE — Part of the wooden stands have collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia, sending spectators plunging to the ground and killing at least four people and injuring hundreds. SENT: 260 words.

JAPAN-POWER CRUNCH — The Japanese government has warned of possible power shortages in the Tokyo region, asking people to conserve energy as the country endures an unusually intense heat wave. SENT: 300 words, photos.

ISRAEL-SEPARATION BARRIER-PHOTO GALLERY — Twenty years after Israel decided to build its controversial separation barrier, the network of walls, fences and closed military roads remains in place, even as any partition of the land appears more remote than ever. SENT: 700 word, photos.

ECUADOR-INDIGENOUS — Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has announced a cut in gasoline prices that appeared to fall short of the reduction demanded by Indigenous leaders to end a strike that has paralyzed parts of the country for two weeks. SENT: 300 words, photos.

NORWAY-SHOOTING — The suspect in a mass shooting during an LGBTQ festival in Norway has refused to explain his actions to investigators and will remain in pretrial custody for the next four weeks. The 42-year-old Norwegian citizen was arrested shortly after the attack in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday. Two people were killed and more than 20 were injured in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act.” SENT: 510 words, photos.

CLIMATE-CORAL-REEFS — The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island’s community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini’s coral gardens. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BRAZIL-AMAZON — Gathered at a cemetery on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, friends and relatives paid their final respects to British journalist Dom Phillips, killed in the Brazilian Amazon while researching for a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PRIDE PARADES — Pride parades kicked off in some of America’s biggest cities amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. The annual marches in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and elsewhere take place after at least one Supreme Court justice signaled, in a ruling on abortion, that the court could reconsider the right to same-sex marriage recognized in 2015. SENT: 975 words, photos.

DESTRUCTIVE-GRASSHOPPERS — Farmers in Oregon already battling extreme drought and low water supplies are fighting against future grasshopper and Mormon cricket infestations. Severe outbreaks in recent years, fueled by drier, warmer conditions, wreaked havoc. SENT: 1,175 words, photos.

GRAND-CANYON-BISON — Grand Canyon National Park has decided not to extend a pilot project this fall that used volunteers to kill bison to downsize the herd. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FINACIAL MARKETS — Asian shares have advanced after Wall Street ended a rare winning week, capped by a 3.1% gain on Friday for the benchmark S&P 500. U.S. futures and oil prices also were higher. Optimism over China’s progress in controlling coronavirus outbreaks was also fueling buying, analysts said. SENT: 650 words, photos.

INFLATION-CORPORATE-PRICE GOUGING — Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits. Yet most economists say corporate price gouging is, at most, one of many causes of runaway inflation — and not the primary one. By Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,400 words, photo. This is the Monday Spotlight.

NLRB-GENERAL COUNSEL — As workers at major companies increasingly move to unionize, the political environment for labor couldn’t be more ripe. Perhaps nowhere is that more accurate than at the National Labor Relations Board, the agency that enforces the country’s labor laws and oversees union elections. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

FRANCE-PARIS FASHION WEEK — Kenzo’s designer, Nigo, found his groove for his sophomore collection at the LVMH-owned house, drawing vibrant parallels with house founder Kenzo Takada. Nigo has made history as the first Japanese designer to front the house since Takada, who died in 2020. SENT: 405 words.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis” shook up theaters with an estimated $30.5 million in weekend ticket sales, but — in a box-office rarity — “Elvis” tied “Top Gun: Maverick” for No. 1 in theaters. SENT: 800 words, photos.

WIMBLEDON — Novak Djokovic heads to Centre Court to begin his bid for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and seventh overall as play starts at the All England Club on Monday. UPCOMING. Play scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) on outside courts; 1:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. ET) on Centre Court. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. With: WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST; WIMBLEDON-GLANCE.

WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter. SENT: 610 words, photos.

GLF-SAUDI LEAGUE-OREGON — Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf is getting a chilly reception in Oregon, its first stop in the United States. This coming week, the controversial tour will descend on Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, in the rolling hills west of Portland. But the mayor, as well as officials from surrounding cities, have written the owner of Pumpkin Ridge, Escalante Golf, voicing their concerns. SENT: 810 words, photos.

