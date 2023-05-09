AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine overnight, hours before the start of Moscow’s annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, which this year is taking place amid tight security measures. SENT: 360 words, photos.

BIDEN-DEBT LIMIT — President Joe Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders for the first time over the debt ceiling crisis, with incentives for compromise hard to come by. By White House Correspondent Zeke Miller. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: Meeting at 4 p.m. With BIDEN-DEBT LIMIT-EXPLAINER — Just how does this debt limit standoff end?

MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS — The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall researched when it was busiest and posted photos on social media in mid-April of a store near where he ultimately started his attack. By Jake Bleiberg, Gene Johnson and Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 880 words, photos, video. With MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS-EXTREMIST SYMBOL — Texas shooter’s “RWDS” patch linked to far-right extremists; MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS-VICTIMS — Texas mall shooting victims include guard, young sisters; MALL SHOOTING-TEXAS-GUN LAWS — Stalled gun bill advances in Texas after new mass shootings.

PULITZERS-AP-MARIUPOL — Instincts about the strategic significance of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol led a team of Associated Press journalists there just as Russians were about to lay siege. It proved to be a fateful decision. Pulitzer Prize judges cited their work in giving the AP the prestigious award for public service. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 640 words, photos, video. With PULITZERS — AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage; PULITZERS-BREAKING NEWS PHOTOS — Haunting photos from Ukraine that earned AP a Pulitzer Prize.

PALESTINIANS-COLLABORATOR KILLING — The killing of a Palestinian man suspected of collaborating with Israel last month has riveted the Palestinian public, stoked fears of further vigilante-style violence and laid bare the weakness of the Palestinian Authority. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,900 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,040 words is also available. Also see ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS below.

TURKEY-ELECTIONS-MIGRATION — Syrians fleeing their country’s civil war were once welcomed in Turkey out of compassion, making the country home to the world’s largest refugee community. But as their numbers grew — and as Turkey began to grapple with a battered economy, including skyrocketing food and housing prices — so did calls for their return. By Suzan Fraser. SENT: 980 words, photos.

——————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————

UKRAINE’S WAIT-EUROPE DAY — For the first time, Ukraine and the European Union are marking Europe Day, that celebration of “peace and unity,” together. Don’t let anyone be fooled too much, though. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

————————

MORE NEWS

————————

TIGER WOODS-LAWSUIT — Tiger Woods’ lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit. SENT: 670 words, photos.

WIFE-MURDER-CHILDREN’S BOOK — Utah author of book on grieving death charged with murder. SENT: 320 words, photo.

HUGGINS-HOMOPHOBIC SLUR — West Virginia basketball coach Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur. SENT: 360 words, photo.

PHILANTHROPY-BILLS-HAMLIN — Bills’ Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity. SENT: 980 words, photo.

————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————

BIDEN-IMMIGRATION — A month after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Biden administration announced it would admit up to 100,000 Ukrainians for two years — if they applied online with a financial backer and entered through an airport. The policy was so effective that it became the centerpiece of the border policy rolling out in earnest this week. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

MEDIA-CNN-TRUMP — Donald Trump’s town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday is the first major TV event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and a big test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 900 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS — The super PAC promoting Florida Gov. Republican Ron DeSantis plans to have dozens of staff in place in the first 18 states on the presidential primary calendar in the coming weeks. SENT: 580 words, photo.

PENNSYLVANIA HOUSE — A special election in the Philadelphia suburbs later this month will determine whether Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives can hold on to a one-seat majority or if Republicans will return to the majority they had for 12 years until this January. SENT: 710 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

DEADLY BUS STOP CRASH — An SUV driver who killed eight people when he slammed into a group waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, was charged with manslaughter, police said as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, videos.

TRUMP-COLUMNIST-LAWSUIT — Jury deliberations are expected to begin in E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Donald Trump. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TEXAS PROTEST-SHOOTING — A U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder in the shooting death of an armed protester in a Black Lives Matter march in Texas faces up to life in prison when his sentencing hearing begins, even as Gov. Greg Abbott presses for the chance to pardon the soldier. SENT: 410 words, photo. UPCOMING: Hearing at 10:15 a.m.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

SOUTHEAST-ASIA-SUMMIT — Alarm over Myanmar’s still-unfolding deadly civil strife, including an armed attack on an aid convoy, and China’s aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea are expected to be put under the spotlight this week when Southeast Asian leaders meet in Indonesia. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israel killed three senior commanders of the militant Islamic Jihad group in targeted airstrikes, the military said. Palestinian health officials said 13 people were killed in all, including the commanders, their wives, several of their children and others nearby. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CHINA CANADA — China has announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa's ordering a Chinese consular official to leave over alleged threats he made against a Canadian lawmaker and his family. SENT: 740 words, photo.

INDIA-CLASHES — Indian officials say security measures are keeping the peace in a remote northeastern state where 60 people were killed and 35,000 civilians were displaced by rioting and ethnic clashes last week. SENT: 320 words, photos.

HONG KONG-UK MINISTER VISIT — The first British minister visiting Hong Kong in five years said his country will not “duck” its historic responsibilities to people living in its former colony while engaging with China in areas they share common interests. SENT: 470 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — The U.N. says in a new report that some Afghan women employed by the United Nations have been detained, harassed and had restrictions placed on their movements since being banned by the Taliban from working for the world body. SENT: 570 words, photo.

NEW ZEALAND-FLOODING — Authorities in Auckland declared a state of emergency as flooding again hit New Zealand’s largest city. SENT: 350 words, photos.

————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————————-

KOALA CHLAMYDIA VACCINATIONS — Australian scientists have begun vaccinating wild koalas against chlamydia in a pioneering field trial in New South Wales. By Science Writer Christina Larson. SENT: 990 words, photos.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

EUROPE-AI RULES — European lawmakers have rushed to add language on general artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT as they put the finishing touches on the Western world’s first AI rules. By Business Writer Kelvin Chan. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares traded mixed as investors took a wait-and-see view on the week ahead that’s full of reports on some of the market’s biggest worries, including stubbornly high inflation across the economy. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CHINA-TRADE — Chinese exports grew 8.5% in April, showing more unexpected strength despite weakening global demand, customs data showed. SENT: 600 words, photos.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

INSIDE THE NHL DRAFT LOTTERY — The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery and the chance to take Connor Bedard long before Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly revealed it on national television. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 950 words, photos by 6 a.m.

WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW — Winston the French bulldog, Ribbon the Australian shepherd, Rummie the Pekingese and Buddy Holly the petit basset griffon Vendéen are headed to the Westminster Kennel Club dog show finals, along with three other finalists yet to be chosen. SENT: 440 words, photos. With WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW-THE DETAILS — In dog show world, details obvious and subtle rule the day.

————————-

