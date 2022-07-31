AP News Digest 5:45 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————

TOP STORIES

—————————-

SEVERE-WEATHER-APPALACHIA-HANGING-ON — Some people lost everything in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, and many didn’t have much to begin with. The rains brought another blow to a region that is among the poorest in America. In a state where coal production has plunged by some 90% since 1990, good jobs have long been hard to come by. Experts say support networks that extended families have built will be important as the region recovers from massive flooding that wiped out homes and businesses and engulfed small towns. But they also say the road to recovery will be long and hard. By Bruce Schreiner, Andrew Selsky and Dylan Lovan. SENT: 990 words, photos.

BOOK-PUBLISHERS-ANTITRUST-EXPLAINER — At a time of mega-mergers and flashy high-tech corporate hookups, the biggest U.S. book publisher’s plan to buy the fourth-largest for a mere $2.2 billion may seem somewhat quaint. But the deal represents such a key test for the Biden administration’s antitrust policy that the Justice Department is calling an out-of-the-ordinary witness to The Stand: author extraordinaire Stephen King. By Business Writer Marcy Gordon. SENT: 990 words, photos.

BRITAIN-POLITICS-THATCHER’S-LEGACY — Two people are running to be Britain’s next prime minister, but a third presence looms over the contest: Margaret Thatcher. The late former prime minister dominated Britain in the 1980s, and has left a large and contested legacy. Critics see her as an intransigent ideologue whose free-market policies frayed social bonds and gutted the country’s industrial communities. But for the governing Conservative Party, Thatcher is an icon, an inspiration and the presiding spirit who made Britain fit for the modern era. SENT: 860 words, photos.

FRANCE-COOLING-SYSTEM — The Mona Lisa may maintain her famously enigmatic smile because she benefits from one of Paris’ best-kept secrets: An underground cooling system that’s helped the Louvre cope with the sweltering heat that has broken temperature records across Europe. The little-known “urban cold” network snakes unsuspecting beneath Parisians’ feet at a depth of up to 98 feet, pumping out icy water through 55 miles of labyrinthine pipes, which is used to chill the air in over 700 sites. By Thomas Adamson and Nico Garriga. SENT: 860 words, photos.

———————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A drone-borne explosive device detonated at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials say. The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia’s Navy Day holiday. SENT: 190 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING

—————————-

CHINA-SPACE — Debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines, the Chinese government announces. SENT: 280 words, photo.

LOTTERY-JACKPOT — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. SENT: 920 words, photos.

OBIT-CODE-TALKER-SANDOVAL — Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died. SENT: 780 words.

TROPICAL-WEATHER — Newly formed Hurricane Frank has been rapidly gaining force over the open eastern Pacific Ocean. But it’s far from being any threat to land. SENT: 120 words.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

———————————————————

ASIA-PELOSI — The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, have confirmed she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has riled Beijing, which claims the island democracy as its own territory. SENT: 740 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-DEMOCRATS — The Democratic Party has delayed a decision on potentially reordering its primary calendar for the 2024 presidential election until after November’s midterm elections. SENT: 390 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN-REBOUND — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. By Zeke Miler and Josh Boak. SENT: 810 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

HEAT-WAVE-NORTHWEST — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. SENT: 570 words, photos.

MONKEYPOX-NEW-YORK — Officials in New York City declared a public health emergency due to the spread of the monkeypox virus, calling the city “the epicenter” of the outbreak. SENT: 380 words, photos.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

POLAND-VIKING KING-BLUETOOTH — More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute. Chronicles from the Middle Ages say King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson of Denmark acquired his nickname courtesy of a tooth, probably dead, that looked bluish. One chronicle from the time also says the Viking king was buried in Roskilde, in Denmark, in the late 10th century. SENT: 610 words, photos.

AFRICAN-ART-RESTITUTION-AND-FRUSTRATION — African countries’ efforts at restitution of artifacts from institutions in Europe are now blossoming with the return of pieces that once were thought unattainable. But many objects are still out of reach, and some officials worry they don’t even know the true extent of what was taken abroad. Pressure is growing on authorities in Britain in particular after Nigeria and Germany signed a deal for the return of hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes and France vowed to return 26 pieces known as the Abomey Treasures. SENT: 950 words.

SENEGAL-ELECTION — Senegal is holding a legislative election, a vital test for opposition parties who are trying to minimize the ruling party’s influence before the 2024 presidential election amid worries that President Macky Sall may seek a third term. SENT: 540 words, photo.

LEBANON-ISRAEL — Lebanon’s Hezbollah has aired drone footage of Israeli ships in a disputed gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, highlighting the tension at the center of U.S.-mediated maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel. SENT: 310 words.

PAKISTAN-IMF — Pakistani officials say the country’s powerful army chief has contacted Washington, seeking U.S. help in securing an early release of a crucial $1.7 billion installment from the International Monetary Fund to Pakistan. The country is struggling with a deepening economic crisis. SENT: 600 words, photo.

GUATEMALA-SHOOTING — One man was wounded after gunmen opened fire on soldiers at a checkpoint providing area security for a visit by Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to a town near the Mexican border. SENT: 190 words.

———————

BUSINESS

———————

CHINA-MANUFACTURING — Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, a survey showed, adding to pressure on the struggling economy in a politically sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to try to extend his time in power. SENT: 340 words, photos.

BOEING-FAA — Boeing has cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators and could soon resume deliveries of its large 787 airliner, which has been plagued by a series of production issues since late 2020, a person familiar with the matter said. SENT: 330 words.

——————

SPORTS

——————

FBN--BROWNS-WATSON WAITS — Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers at the Cleveland Browns’ first open practice of training camp. The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback. Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked out in front of a near-capacity crowd at their suburban headquarters. He briefly waved while running to the middle of the practice fields, but did not speak with the media. SENT: 680 words, photos.

TEN--US OPEN-DJOKOVIC — Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 21-time Grand Slam champion said Saturday on his social media accounts that he’s been training as if he’ll play at Flushing Meadows when the last major of the year begins Aug. 29. SENT: 250 words, photos.

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Wilis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.