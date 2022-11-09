AP News Digest 3:50 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

ELECTION 2022 — Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. By Sara Burnett, Jill Colvin and Will Weissert. SENT: 1,280 words, photos, video. With ELECTION 2022-TAKEAWAYS — Republicans hoped for a wipeout. They didn’t get it; ELECTION 2022-VOTECAST — Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too.

ELECTION 2022-CONGRESS — Struggling to claw back power, Republicans push state by state to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington in a grinding, dragged-out fight to upend President Biden’s once-lofty agenda. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

WCUP-QATAR-LAWS AND CUSTOMS-EXPLAINER — The massive influx of foreign sports fans into Qatar for the FIFA World Cup raises some cultural concerns. The conservative Muslim nation may show little tolerance for the booze-fueled hooliganism that has unfolded at tournaments past. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 720 words, photos. Also see MORE ON WORLD CUP below.

BRITTNEY GRINER — Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said. A Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession last month. SENT: 250 words, photos.

COP27-US-CLIMATE-POLICY — Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. By Seth Borenstein and Matthew Daly. SENT: 1,140 words, photos. With COP27-THE-LATEST.

COP27-CLIMATE-BANGLADESH-COAL PLANT — Fish, rice, mangrove trees and the lush delta wetlands where the massive Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers drain into the Bay of Bengal. It’s not luxury. But for the farmers and fishermen who live by the world’s largest mangrove forest, it’s more than enough. Now, the environment is at risk. By Julhas Alam, Al-Emrun Garjon and Sibi Arasu. SENT: 930 words, photos.

————————-

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

————————-

ELECTION 2022-SECRETARIES OF STATE — Republicans who backed Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states, even as others remained positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. SENT: 910 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION — Voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution Tuesday, joining reliably Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MARIJUANA — Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and reject it in Arkansas and North Dakota. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-SLAVERY-ON-BALLOT — Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. By National Writer Aaron Morrison. SENT: 570 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN — Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of the midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. By White House Correspondent Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-VOTING — The final day of voting in the 2022 midterms unfolded without major disruptions or widespread problems, a relatively trouble-free end to the first nationwide election since a campaign of conspiracy theories and false claims began eroding public confidence in the way ballots are cast and counted. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MISINFORMATION — Voters casting ballots in pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that’s expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. SENT: 890 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MEDIA — For news organizations covering the midterm election results, it was a night in search of a narrative. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 510 words, photos.

——————

TRENDING

——————

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT-LAWSUIT — Judge tosses impeachment witness’s suit against Trump’s son. SENT: 430 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-FLORIDA — Democrat Frost is first Gen Zer to win House seat. SENT: 850 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-MASSACHUSETTS — Massachusetts’ Healey is first lesbian elected governor in U.S. SENT: 740 words, photos.

TWITTER-MUSK-STOCK SALE — Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock. SENT: 230 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-WARHOL PROTEST — Climate protesters target Warhol art in Australian gallery. SENT: 270 words, photo.

CHICKEN GUN-AIRPORT — TSA: Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at airport. SENT: 120 words.

————————

WASHINGTON

————————

SUPREME COURT-NATIVE CHILD WELFARE — The Supreme Court hears arguments in a major challenge to a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. SENT: 490 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

TEXAS EXECUTION — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness faces execution for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago. SENT: 620 words, photos. UPCOMING: Execution scheduled for 7 a.m.

ARIZONA SHERIFF-RACIAL PROFILING — A federal judge found the sheriff of metro Phoenix to be in civil contempt of court in the same racial profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found to be in contempt six years earlier. SENT: 880 words, photo.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea as it extended a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. SENT: 940 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-ASEAN — Southeast Asian leaders convene in the Cambodian capital, faced with the challenge of trying to curtail escalating violence in Myanmar while the country’s military-led government shows no signs of complying with the group’s peace plan. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday, gradually gaining strength as it neared hurricane strength, forecasters said. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and a major inflation update due later in the week. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 680 words, photos.

————————-

MORE ON WORLD CUP

————————-

WCUP-LGBTQ — Some LGBTQ soccer fans are skipping this year’s World Cup in Qatar amid concerns over exactly how safe and welcome they would feel in the conservative Gulf country that criminalizes same-sex relations. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 7 a.m.

——————

SPORTS

——————

HALFWAY-IMPACT ROOKIES — Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets and Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jacksonville are two of several rookies this season making immediate impacts around the league. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 6 a.m.

————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

OBIT-JEFF COOK — Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. He was 73. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 400 words, photos.

———————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.