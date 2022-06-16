AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————-

TOP STORIES

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Premier Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv where they will meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is the highest-profile Western visit to Kyiv since Russia sent in troops to Ukraine Feb. 24. SENT: 400 words, photos. DEVELOPING.

Recommended No 10 confirms Johnson considering withdrawal from human rights treaty

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The House Jan. 6 committee is set to plunge into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count — a highly unusual and potentially illegal strategy that was set in motion in the run-up to the Capitol riot. By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 990 words, photo. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after hearing begins at 1 p.m. With CAPITOL RIOT-PENCE — What we know about Pence’s actions leading up to and during Jan. 6. SENT: 1,830 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,210 words is also available.

FEDERAL RESERVE-RISING RECESSION RISKS — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. SENT: 950 words, photo.

YEMEN-CHILD SOLDIERS — Child soldier recruitment continues in Yemen despite an agreement with the U.N. to release them from their ranks, officials and aid workers say. The Iranian-backed rebels, known as Houthis, recruited several hundred children including as young as 10 over the past two months. By Samy Magdy. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ELECTION DENIERS — Jim Marchant insisted there hadn’t been a legitimate election in his state in more than a decade. But when he won the Republican nomination for Nevada secretary of state this week, he immediately celebrated the victory as legitimate. Such inconsistency has become a hallmark of so-called “election deniers.” By Steve Peoples and Sam Metz. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

HURRICANE IDA-NATIVE AMERICANS — As another hurricane season gets started, many Native American residents in southeast Louisiana are still struggling to recover from last year’s Hurricane Ida. Native Americans have lived in the bayous of southeast Louisiana for hundreds of years. But coastal erosion has eaten away at their land and made them more vulnerable to storms. By Rebecca Santana. SENT: 1,300 words, photos. Abridged version also available.

——————-

TRENDING

———————

SAUDI EMBASSY-KHASHOGGI WAY — One month ahead of President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, Washington, D.C.’s local government renames the street in front of the Saudi embassy as Jamal Khashoggi Way. SENT: 620 words, photos.

MO’NIQUE-NETFLIX-LAWSUIT — Mo’Nique and Netflix reportedly have settled her lawsuit that accused the streaming service of racial and sexual discrimination. SENT: 330 words, photo.

BOOKS-JAMES PATTERSON — James Patterson says he's sorry for saying white writers face racism. SENT: 170 words, photo.

————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-MISSING AMERICANS — Two U.S. veterans from Alabama who were in Ukraine assisting in the war against Russia haven’t been heard from in days and are missing. SENT: 730 words, photo.

——————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-ALASKA — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross advance to the August special election for the state’s only U.S. House seat. SENT: 850 words, photos.

———————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

BRAZIL-AMAZON — A federal police investigator says a suspect has confessed to fatally shooting an Indigenous expert and a journalist in the Amazon and has taken officers to where the bodies were buried. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SYRIA — A U.S.-led global coalition fighting the Islamic State group says it has conducted a “successful” military operation in northern Syria to capture a senior leader from the extremist group. They did not identify the individual nor say where the raid took place. SENT: 330 words.

CHINA-WARSHIP — One of China’s largest and most capable combat ships conducts long-distance exercises in the Sea of Japan in a display of China’s increasing naval reach. SENT: 340 words.

JAPAN-KISHIDA’S POPULARITY — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, despite an underwhelming start eight months ago, is enjoying surprising popularity by playing it safe as the public’s worries about the coronavirus and global conflicts ease. SENT: 880 words, photos.

YEMEN — An official says that a Yemeni journalist was killed when his car exploded while he was driving in the southern port city of Aden, the latest such attack in the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. 250 words.

NORTH KOREA-DISEASE OUTBREAK — North Korea has reported the outbreak of another infectious disease in addition to its ongoing wave of COVID-19. It’s unclear how serious new epidemic is. SENT: 450 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-CLIMATE — Australia’s new government formally commits to a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target of 43% by the end of the decade in fulfillment of a key election pledge. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CUBA-SUGAR — Cuba has produced only about half the sugar it had projected this season. Authorities say they will cover internal demand but will not be able to meet international commitments. SENT: 400 words, photo.

——————————

NATIONAL

——————————

YELLOWSTONE-NATIONAL PARK FLOODING — Damaging floodwaters that tore through Yellowstone National Park menace communities downstream where residents clean up from the mess and keep an eye on rising river levels. SENT: 820 words, video, photos.

VINCENT CHIN-ASIAN AMERICANS-VIOLENCE — Detroit is helping to honor Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man who was beaten to death 40 years ago by two white men who never served jail time. SENT: 850 words, photos.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-MAXWELL-TRIAL — Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell tell a judge that she should face no more than four to five years in prison for her sex trafficking conviction and role in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s decade-long sex abuse of teenage girls. SENT: 700 words.

CALIFORNIA-BURIED POWER LINES — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is working on an ambitious project to bury thousands of miles of power lines in an effort to prevent wildfires sparked by its equipment and to avoid shutting down power during hot and windy weather. Once considered too costly, SENT: 660 words, photos.

—————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————

EUROPE-BLACK DEATH — Scientists in Europe say they have pinpointed the origins of the Black Death, a bacterial plague that wiped out half of the continent’s population in the 14th century. SENT: 360 words.

———————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————-

EUROPE-COAL-TROUBLED EXIT — Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine triggers an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. SENT: 970 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares advance after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes are coming to fight inflation. SENT: 840 words, photos.

—————————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————

MEXICO-LETTERS TO GARCIA-MARQUEZ — Unpublished letters from world leaders and other well-known people to Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel García Márquez will be displayed in Mexico. The letters were discovered in a mysterious plastic box. SENT: 460 words, photos.

—————

SPORTS

—————

STANLEY CUP — Andre Burakovsky scores 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche open the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. SENT: 800 words, photos. With STANLEY CUP-SLOW LIGHTNING — Lightning look like the upstarts in Game 1 loss to Avalanche. SENT: 460 words, photos.

—————————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————

The Nerve Center can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.