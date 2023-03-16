VIDEO FOR YOU: Maryland gov. gives wide-ranging interview

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Associated Press is offering the following video of an exclusive interview with Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland, a rising Democrat who recently won a historic race, becoming the state's first Black governor.

The AP Interview: Gov. Wes Moore reflects on first 2 months

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday he’s aiming for the "most full assault on child poverty” to ever happen in the state during his first legislative session, touching on a wide variety of topics in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

The governor, a Democrat, spoke about concerns in the banking industry after the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history, his support for President Joe Biden, his thoughts on reparations for slavery, expanding the use of electric vehicles and police reform, among other topics.

Two months into his tenure, Moore, who is Maryland’s first Black chief executive and the third Black governor ever elected in the nation, noted the historical nature of his landslide November victory. He said his portrait will look “a little bit different” than the ones of white governors on the walls inside Maryland’s Capitol.

“I received more individual votes for governor than anyone else on these walls,” Moore, a Democrat, said. “But I also know that Marylanders didn’t vote for me because they wanted me to make history. They voted for me because they believed in our vision.”

His proposal to extend and expand tax credits for low-income residents is moving forward in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. His push for accelerating a minimum age increase to $15 an hour also is advancing but so far without a provision he proposed to create automatic increases in future years to adjust for inflation.

