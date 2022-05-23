AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

BIDEN-ASIA — President Joe Biden promised “concrete benefits” would emerge from a new Indo-Pacific trade framework he’s launching even as he warned Americans worried about high inflation that it was “going to be a haul” before they feel relief. He said he does not believe an economic recession is inevitable in the U.S. Biden, speaking at a news conference after holding talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, acknowledged the U.S. economy has “problems” but said they were “less consequential than the rest of the world has.” By Josh Boak and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,180 words, photos, video. With BIDEN-TAIWAN — Biden: U.S. would intervene with military to defend Taiwan. Also see MORE ON BIDEN-ASIA below.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Ukrainians were digging in to defend the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk as it endured heavy bombardment from Russian forces trying to take the industrial area known as the Donbas. While Russian and Ukrainian forces battled along a 342-mile wedge of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, Polish President Andrzej Duda traveled to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s European Union aspirations and addressed Ukraine’s parliament. By Elena Becatoros, Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ricardo Mazalan. SENT: 920 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FLEEING THE FRONT — Houses on fire, artillery blasting through thick apartment walls, people hiding in basements without electricity, water or gas, as above them their towns are pulverized. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. By Elena Becatoros. SENT: 540 words, photos. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. SENT: For full coverage.

BORDER-ASYLUM LIMITS — Little has changed in a busy Texas corridor for illegal border crossings since a federal judge blocked pandemic-related limits on seeking asylum from ending. Nationality often dictates whether a migrant can stay in the United States to pursue asylum or other forms of legal status. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 960 words, photos, videos.

ELECTION 2022-WHAT TO WATCH — Georgia takes center stage in Tuesday’s primary elections as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger try to turn back challengers endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who is seeking revenge for his 2020 election defeat in the state. Primaries are also taking place in primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 1,240 words, photos. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

SOUTHERN BAPTIST-SEX ABUSE — Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, America’s largest Protestant denomination, stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades while seeking to protect their own reputations, according to a scathing 288-page investigative report. By Deepa Bharath, Holly Meyer and David Crary. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

MORE ON BIDEN-ASIA

BIDEN-ASIA-IPEF-EXPLAINER — Biden can’t just rejoin the U.S.-rejected Trans-Pacific Partnership, so he has come up with a replacement instead. SENT: 630 words, photo.

BIDEN-MONKEYPOX — Biden sought to calm concerns about recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States, saying he did not see the need to institute strict quarantine measures. SENT: 200 words, photo.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-LIFE IN WARTIME — Three months after the invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from blows to their livelihoods and emotions. SENT: 950 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NORTH-KOREA — A large number of North Koreans including leader Kim Jong Un have attended a funeral for a top official despite outside worries about its COVID-19 outbreak. SENT: 740 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing Monday as cases of COVID-19 again rose in the Chinese capital. SENT: 190 words, photos.

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-ABRAMS — Unlike her first campaign for Georgia governor in 2018, she enters Tuesday’s primary election as the presumptive Democratic nominee, facing no competition. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-TEXAS-PAXTON — Seven years since Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was indicted on felony securities fraud charges, he has yet to be tried and is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

TV-SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from “SNL.” SENT: 320 words, photos.

PEOPLE-KARDASHIAN-BARKER — Wedding One more “I do,” this time in Italy, for Kourtney and Travis. SENT: 410 words, photo.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — “Doctor Strange” remains atop box office as “Top Gun” looms. SENT: 620 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-FERRY FIRE — Seven perish in Philippine ferry fire; over 120 rescued from water. SENT: 220 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

GERMANY-SCHROEDER’S DECLINE — Former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s association with the Russian energy sector has turned the 78-year-old into a political pariah in Germany after the invasion of Ukraine, and his departure from Rosneft appears unlikely to undo the damage to his standing. SENT: 880 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS — Australia’s new prime minister was sworn in and flew to Tokyo for a summit with Biden while vote counting continued to determine whether he will control a majority in a Parliament that is demanding tougher action on climate change. SENT: 770 words, photos.

GUATEMALA-MIGRANT — An Indigenous migrant who was accused of kidnapping and jailed in a northern Mexico border city returned to her homeland of Guatemala as a free woman after spending more than seven years in prison without a trial. SENT: 380 words, photos.

NATIONAL

POLICE-CONSENT DECREES — The Minneapolis Police Department will face the intense scrutiny of a federal program after a state investigation spurred by the killing of George Floyd concluded that the city’s officers stop and arrest Black people more than white people, use force more often on people of color and maintain a culture in which racist language is tolerated. SENT: 910 words, photo.

SUBWAY SHOOTING-NEW YORK — An unidentified gunman shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train in what police officials said appeared to be an unprovoked attack. SENT: 380 words.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

DAVOS FORUM — Business elites and global leaders gathering for the first in-person meeting of the World Economic Forum in two years will hear a virtual address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and take on how Russia’s war on his country has created a refugee crisis, threatened food insecurity in developing nations and shaken international relations. UPCOMING: 400 words by 5 a.m., photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares are mixed in Asia in cautious trading after Wall Street rumbled to the edge of a bear market. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 650 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

LIVER DISEASE-CHILDREN — Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 990 words, photos.

CLIMATE-GREEN WALL-SECURITY — A series of complex challenges, including a lack of funding and political will as well as rising insecurity linked to extremist groups al-Qaida and the Islamic State in Burkina Faso, are obstructing progress on Africa’s Great Green Wall, according to experts involved in the initiative. SENT: 990 words, photos.

SPORTS

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP-THRILLING FINISH — Justin Thomas wrapped his arms around the 27-pound Wanamaker Trophy after an improbable victory at the PGA Championship. By Sports Writer Dave Skretta. SENT: 750 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

