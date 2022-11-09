Jump to content

Why AP called New Hampshire Senate for Maggie Hassan

Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan did better than she did in her 2016 race in New Hampshire

Mike Catalini
Wednesday 09 November 2022 05:10
Election 2022 New Hampshire Senate
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WHY AP CALLED NEW HAMPSHIRE FOR MAGGIE HASSAN

Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan did better than she did in her 2016 race in New Hampshire. She also did better with moderate voters, according to the results of an Associated Press survey of American voters aimed at determining why they voted how they did.

That's what enabled the AP to declare Hassan the victor over former Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc.

Bolduc, the Republican candidate, questioned the outcome of the 2020 election saying it was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump and later saying it wasn’t and that he wasn’t sure.

Hassan sought to capitalize on those comments arguing that they showed Bolduc didn’t think he needed to accept the election’s outcome.

She's a former governor who has now won her second term in the Senate.

AP journalist Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

