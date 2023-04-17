AP News Digest 3:20 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————-

TOP STORIES

———————-

SUDAN — Sudan’s embattled capital awoke to a third day of heavy fighting between the army and a powerful rival force for control of the country, as the weekend’s civilian death toll rose to 97. By Jack Jeffery and Samy Magdy. SENT: 630 words, photos, video. With SUDAN EXPLAINER — What sparked the violent struggle to control Sudan’s future?

ALABAMA SHOOTING — Alabama law enforcement officers were imploring people to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party. By Jeff Amy and Kim Chandler. SENT: 1,490 words, photos.

JAPAN-G7-FOREIGN MINISTERS — Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are vowing a tough stance on China’s increasing threats to Taiwan and on North Korea’s unchecked tests of long-range missiles, while building momentum on ways to boost support for Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion. By Matthew Lee and Foster Klug. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

UNITED NATIONS-RUSSIA — So far, the Russian presidency of the U.N. Security Council has been the most contentious in the memory of longtime U.N. diplomats and officials. More fireworks are to come when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presides over the premier event of the presidency — an open council meeting on defending the principles of the U.N. Charter. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

FOX-DOMINION-LAWSUIT — Without citing a reason, the Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

NORTHERN IRELAND-PEACE DEAL ANNIVERSARY — Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland are gathering in Belfast, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 790 words, photos.

———————-

MORE NEWS

———————-

TV-LOVE IS BLIND — Netflix keeps “Love Is Blind” fans waiting for live reunion. SENT: 500 words, photo.

DEEPFAKE-PORN — Deepfake porn could be a growing problem amid AI race. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

KINGS-RAPPER EJECTED — Sacramento Kings probe “racial bias” claims after rapper E-40 ejected. SENT: 380 words, photo.

———————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————-

ELECTION 2024-DEMOCRATS — For many progressives, the past decade has been littered with disappointments. But recent down-ballot victories are providing hope of reshaping the Democratic Party from the bottom up, rather than from Washington. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

CONGRESS-SENATE — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will be back at work in the U.S. Capitol, almost six weeks after a fall at a Washington-area hotel and extended treatment for a concussion. SENT: 640 words, photos.

———————-

NATIONAL

———————-

TRUMP-INDICTMENT-BRAGG — Republicans upset with Donald Trump’s indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass him on his home turf partly by falsely portraying New York City as a place overrun by crime. SENT: 970 words, photo. UPCOMING: Hearing at 9 a.m.

KANSAS CITY TEEN SHOT — Kansas City police are working to quickly prepare evidence for the Clay County prosecutor in the shooting of a Black teenager while trying to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house last week. SENT: 680 words.

———————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————-

FRANCE-BRAZIL-PLANE CRASH VERDICT — A French court is ruling on whether Airbus and Air France are guilty of manslaughter over the 2009 crash of Flight 447 en route from Rio to Paris, which killed 228 people and led to lasting changes in aircraft safety measures. SENT: 440 words, photos. UPCOMING: Verdict after 7:30 a.m.

KOREAS TENSIONS — The United States, South Korea and Japan will conduct a joint missile defense exercise in waters near the Korean Peninsula as they expand military training to counter the growing threats of North Korea’s nuclear-capable missiles, the South Korean navy said. SENT: 800 words, photo.

TAIWAN-US-CHINA — The U.S. Navy has sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait in its first known transit since China carried out an encirclement exercise around self-ruled Taiwan. SENT: 440 words, photos.

MYANMAR-PRISONER RELEASE — Myanmar’s military government granted amnesty to more than 3,000 prisoners to mark the traditional lunar New Year holiday, but it wasn’t immediately clear if those released included the thousands of political detainees locked up for opposing army rule. SENT: 560 words.

—————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————-

CLEAN ENERGY-FUNDING FIGHT — Norwegian battery startup Freyr is planning its next factory in an Atlanta suburb because a new U.S. clean energy law offers generous tax credits for local production. By Business Writer Kelvin Chan. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CLIMATE-SOLAR PANEL MOSQUES — “Green Ramadan” initiatives in Indonesia and around the world promote an array of environmental changes during the Muslim holy month. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

———————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————-

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED — As pandemic-related government aid programs end and the cost of living increases in the U.S., nonprofits of all kinds are looking everywhere and trying everything to get volunteers to sign up. By Business Writers Thalia Beaty and Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian markets were trading mixed as worries continued about economic growth, even as some hopes were perked by a recent rise in U.S. bank issues. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 640 words, photos.

———————-

SPORTS

———————-

NBA PLAYOFFS-INJURY CONCERNS — The opening games of these NBA playoffs are taking a toll as neither two-time All-Star Grizzlies guard Ja Morant nor two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks could finish their games. By Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos by 6 a.m.

PLAYOFFS-PLAYERS TO WATCH — There’s no Sidney Crosby or Alex Ovechkin in the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2006, but their absence opens things up for some other stars to keep an eye on. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 6 a.m.

———————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

———————-

THEATER-THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA — The final curtain came down on New York’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” ending Broadway’s longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti bursting from its famous chandelier. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video.

———————-

HOW TO REACH US

———————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.