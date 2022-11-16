AP News Digest 3:20 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell in the country’s east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” it was fired from Russia. The blast, which Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation,” prompted Biden to call an emergency meeting of G-7 and NATO leaders. But key questions around the circumstances of the missile launch — none larger than who fired it — remained amid the confusion caused by a blistering series of Russian airstrikes across the nearby border in Ukraine. By Vanessa Gera, Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

G20-BIDEN — Biden calls an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. By Seung Min Kim and Zeke Miller. SENT: 730 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the morning.

NASA-MOON ROCKET — NASA’s new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 980 words, photos, videos.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,280 words, photos, videos.

CONGRESS-MARRIAGE RIGHTS — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is holding a test vote on the bill Wednesday. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 850 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after vote, timing uncertain.

COP27-CLIMATE CHANGE-CITY TREES — Cities across the world have promised to plant more carbon-absorbing trees to help fight climate change. Research has shown the shade of mature trees also helps reduce unhealthful “heat islands,” especially in poor neighborhoods. But life of a city tree is already challenging and those problems are being compounded by a warming planet. Increasingly, the challenge for city arborists is to keep old and new trees alive, and it’s incurring a bigger hit on municipal budgets. By Manuel Valdes. SENT: 1,170 words, photos, video. With COP27-THE-LATEST.

——————-

MORE ON G20

——————-

G20 — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. SENT: 290 words, photos.

G-20-NORTH KOREA — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles. SENT: 830 words, photos.

——————————-

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

——————————-

ELECTION 2022-RENT CONTROL — Ballot measures in the U.S. to build more affordable housing and protect tenants from soaring rent increases were plentiful and fared well in last week’s midterm elections, a sign of growing angst over record high rents exacerbated by inflation and a dearth of homes. SENT: 940 words, photos.

————————-

COVID-19

————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. SENT: 330 words, photos.

————————-

TRENDING

————————-

MICHELLE OBAMA — Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, “The Light We Carry." SENT: 820 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Defense: Danny Masterson rape case plagued by contradictions. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OBIT-DANCING CENTENARIAN — Virginia McLaurin, who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113. SENT: 450 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES-STORE STABBINGS — Two critically stabbed at L.A. Target store; suspect dead. SENT: 290 words.

YASIEL PUIG-GAMBLING PLEA — Puig’s agent: Ex-MLB star felt “rushed” at probe with feds. SENT: 670 words, photo.

MINK FARM VANDALIZED — Some 10,000 mink loose, missing after vandalism at Ohio farm. SENT: 280 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA DEPUTIES-FATAL SHOOTING — L.A. deputies won’t be charged for killing Black bicyclist. SENT: 330 words, photos.

————————-

WASHINGTON

————————-

CONGRESS-HOUSE REPUBLICANS — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination for House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

FOUR DEAD-UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO — The killer — or killers — who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at-large, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

MIGRATION-ASYLUM BAN — A federal judge ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. SENT: 620 words, photos.

AVIATION TRADE SECRETS-CHARGES — A Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from multiple U.S. aviation and aerospace companies, including the theft of proprietary airplane engine fan technology, is due to be sentenced, with prosecutors seeking a 25-year prison term. SENT: 360 words. UPCOMING: Developing from 10:30 a.m. hearing.

TEXAS EXECUTION — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. SENT: 670 words, photos. UPCOMING: Execution scheduled for 7 p.m.

ARIZONA EXECUTION — A man convicted in the 1980 killings of two people was scheduled to die Wednesday in what would be Arizona’s third execution since it started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. SENT: 460 words, photos. UPCOMING: Execution scheduled for noon.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

ISRAEL PALESTINIANS ROBOT GUN — In two volatile spots in the occupied West Bank, Israel has installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

INDONESIA-ROHINGYA REFUGEES — Over 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a wooden boat have landed on an Indonesian beach, the second group in as many days to arrive in the island nation’s northernmost province of Aceh. SENT: 270 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-ELECTION — At 97, two-time former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is back in the election race. SENT: 980 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower, as investors got jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 650 words, photos. With BRITAIN-ECONOMY — U.K. inflation rises to 41-year high at 11.1%.

ZOMBIE SECOND MORTGAGES — A wave of homeowners say they have been blindsided by the start of foreclosure actions on their homes over second loans that were taken out more than a decade ago. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOYOTA-PRIUS — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish. By Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Tom Krisher. SENT: 620 words, photo.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for October. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

—————————-

WORLD CUP

——————————

WCUP-QATAR-EXPLAINER — Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. SENT: 230 words, photos.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

JOHNSON'S CAREER — Hall of famer Jimmy Johnson says his biggest success has nothing to do with football. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 a.m.

————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, faced cross-examination from one of Harvey Weinstein ’s attorneys about why her description of a 2005 encounter during which she says the filmmaker raped her has expanded since she first spoke with prosecutors. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 770 words, photos.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

