AP News Digest 5:50 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————

ONLY ON AP

——————————

THE AP INTERVIEW-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday he remains committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. The embattled leader made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press a day after at least 52 people were killed in a strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, and as evidence of atrocities committed by Russian troops has come to light following their failed attempt to seize the capital. By Adam Schreck and Mstyslav Chernov. SENT: 840 words, photos, video.

——————————

TOP STORIES

——————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia is targeting all of Europe with its invasion of Ukraine, and stopping Moscow’s aggression is essential for the security of all democracies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as Russian forces prepared for battle in the east of his country. By Adam Schreck and Cara Anna. SENT: 1,210 words, photos, videos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATES; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DAY IN PHOTOS (both sent).

RUSSIA-PUTIN-ANALYSIS — With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, some people are speculating whether President Vladimir Putin’s position at the helm of the Russian state is endangered. The answer: Not yet, but maybe not never. By John Daniszewski. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-POLAND-DISINFORMATION — Polish and Ukrainian authorities have for years accused Russia of trying to provoke hostility between their neighboring nations as part of a broader effort to divide and destabilize the West. The concerns have gained greater urgency since Russia invaded Ukraine. Poland and Ukraine are neighbors and allies but they share a difficult history of oppression and bloodshed, and those historical traumas sometimes rise to the surface. Poland has also accepted large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, creating fears that could become another wedge issue that Russia could exploit. Poland’s government has issued warnings about Russian provocations and disinformation, hoping to prevent them from succeeding in causing discord. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — For many in the U.K., the pandemic may as well be over. Mask requirements have been dropped. Free mass testing is a thing of the past. And for the first time since spring 2020, people can go abroad for holidays without ordering tests or filling out lengthy forms. That sense of freedom is widespread even as infections soared in Britain in March, driven by the milder but more transmissible omicron BA.2 variant that’s rapidly spreading around Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere. By Sylvia Hui. SENT: 890 words, photos.

FRANCE-ELECTION — Polls opened across France Sunday for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. By Thomas Adamson. SENT: 590 words, photosl. With FRANCE-ELECTION-HOW IT WORKS — Voting in France: Paper ballots, in person, hand-counted; FRANCE-ELECTION-CANDIDATES — France’s top presidential contenders: Who’s proposing what (both sent).

———————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA UKRAINE

————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-POLAND-SIRENS — Anxious about the wellbeing of their Ukrainian refugees, city mayors across Poland are refusing the government’s instructions to sound air raid alarm sirens Sunday as part of memorial observances for Poland’s 2010 presidential plane crash. SENT: 360 words, photos.

——————————————————————

MORE ON VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAKK-INDIA-BOOSTERS — India began offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Sunday but limited free shots at government centers to front-line workers and people over age 60. SENT: 240 words, photos.

——————————————

TRENDING NEWS

——————————————-

JORDAN-KING-SURGERY — Jordan’s monarch is traveling to Germany Sunday for a spine surgery, Jordan’s palace announces. SENT: 190 words, photo.

JACK-WHITE-WEDDNG — Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show. SENT: 170 words, photos.

——————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————

ELECTION-2022-SENATE-PENNSYLVANIA-TRUMP-OZ — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crowded Republican Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for his support. SENT: 840 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-COLORADO — Colorado Republicans on Saturday voted to place on their U.S. Senate primary ballot a state representative who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol and is a supporter of former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election. SENT: 540 words, photos.

FEDERAL PRISONS — A government watchdog has found a “substantial likelihood” that the federal Bureau of Prisons committed wrongdoing when it ignored complaints and failed to address asbestos and mold contamination at a federal women’s prison in California. SENT: 520 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

TEENS SHOT — A suspect was charged in the fatal shooting of a teen girl who was walking home from school when she was hit by a stray bullet during a street dispute in New York City. SENT: 430 words, photo.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

PAKISTAN-POLITICS — Pakistan’s political opposition toppled Prime Minister Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote in Parliament after several political allies and a key party in his ruling coalition deserted him. SENT: 900 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ELECTION — Australia’s prime minister has called for a May 21 election that will be fought on issues including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 640 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ELECTION-INCUMBENT — Australia PM Morrison first to serve full term in 15 years; AUSTRALIA-ELECTION-CHALLENGER — Australia PM hopeful Albanese had humble start to life (both sent).

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Palestinians set fire to a West Bank shrine revered by Jews as Israeli forces operated in the occupied territory following a spate of recent Palestinian attacks in Israel, the Israeli military say. SENT: 510 words.

MEXICO-RECALL VOTE — Mexicans vote on whether their popular president should end his six-year term barely midway through or continue to the end. SENT: 290 words, photos.

———————-

SPORTS

———————-

GLF-MASTERS — The harsh cold and relentless wind. The lead late Saturday afternoon at the Masters. All the elements were there for Scottie Scheffler to start feeling the pressure of trying to win his first major at Augusta National. Scheffler never looked worried until the final hole, and then only briefly. His lead at four shots, his confidence level high, Scheffler’s wild drive to the left of the 18th fairway into the trees didn’t bother him nearly as much as the sight of the spotter poking around in the leaves in a desperate search for the golf ball. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

——————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.