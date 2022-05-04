AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian officials and the United Nations held out hope for more evacuations from the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol as scores of civilians reached relative safety after enduring weeks of Russian shelling against the city’s last pocket of resistance. While the evacuees savored hot food, clean clothing and other comforts that were denied to them while underground, Russian forces began storming the plant, where some Ukrainian fighters were still holed up. By Cara Anna and Yesica Fisch. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST. For full coverage.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-GLOBAL — As women in the United States find themselves on the verge of possibly losing the constitutional right to access abortion services, courts in other parts of the world, including in many historically conservative societies, have moved in the opposite direction. It’s not yet clear what impact there will be outside the United States, but for women’s activists, it’s a discouraging sign and a reminder that hard-fought gains are not permanent. By Astrid Suárez and Christopher Sherman. SENT: 820 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-RACIAL DISPARITIES — If you are Black or Hispanic in a conservative state that already limits access to abortions, you are far more likely than a white woman to have one. And if the U.S. Supreme court allows states to further restrict or even ban abortions, minority women will bear the brunt of it, according to statistics analyzed by The Associated Press. By Emily Wagster Pettus and Leah Willingham. SENT: 1,650 words, photos, video. Also see SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-JUSTICES’ OWN WORDS below.

ELECTION 2022 — JD Vance, the author and venture capitalist, wins Ohio’s contentious and hyper-competitive GOP Senate primary, buoyed by Donald Trump’s endorsement in a race that was an early test of the former president’s hold on his party as the midterm election season kicks into high gear. By Jill Colvin and Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 1,140 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-TAKEAWAYS — Trump passes his first real test this year as Republican Party kingmaker.

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION — A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade rocks the political landscape on the eve of the midterm elections. Suddenly, Democrats may have a powerful new tool to help animate their base, but they warn that it may not be enough to overcome other political challenges. By Steve Peoples and Alan Fram. SENT: 1,110 words, photos. Also see ELECTION 2022 below.

TRANSGENDER KIDS — Most kids in supportive families who insist they’re transgender early in childhood remain that way five years later, although a small number go back and forth in the interim, a study of 300 U.S. youngsters found. Kids were aged 8 on average when the study started. By Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 400 words, photo.

————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SANCTIONS — The European Union’s leader called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine. SENT: 190 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-VATICAN DIPLOMACY — Pope Francis hasn’t made much of a diplomatic mark in Russia’s war in Ukraine, seemingly unable to capitalize on his global moral authority or direct line to Moscow to help end the bloodshed. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

FIJI-RUSSIA-SUPERYACHT — A judge in Fiji has ruled that U.S. authorities can seize a Russian-owned superyacht — but has put a hold on his order until at least Friday while defense lawyers mount a challenge. SENT: 670 words, photo.

————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Beijing closed around 10% of the stations in its vast subway system as an additional measure against the spread of coronavirus. SENT: 560 words, photo.

————————

ELECTION 2022

————————

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Democratic U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown beat former state Sen. Nina Turner for the second time since last summer, easily prevailing in an Ohio primary billed nationally as a key showdown between the party’s more moderate establishment and its activist progressive wing. SENT: 700 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-OHIO — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won his party’s nomination for a second term in office and will face Democrat Nan Whaley this fall after he overcame conservative anger of his strict pandemic policies and notable rifts with Trump. SENT: 490 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-SECRETARY OF STATE-OHIO — Ohio’s elections chief beats conservative foe in GOP primary.

ELECTION 2022-LEGISLATURE-INDIANA — Frustrated Indiana conservatives fell short in most primary races in their drive to push the Republican-controlled state Legislature further to the right, and two of the movement’s leaders lost their reelection bids. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-SENATE — A debate among Georgia Republican Senate candidates was predictably defined by the man who wasn’t there — Herschel Walker. SENT: 780 words, photos.

————————

WASHINGTON

————————

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-JUSTICES’ OWN WORDS — Even before oral arguments in the current case were heard, the justices had a lot to say about abortion over the years. SENT: 1,870 words, photo.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

SACRAMENTO-MASS SHOOTING — Three alleged gang members were charged with murder in the slayings of three women fatally shot in a gunbattle that rocked California’s capital city a month ago. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SPRING-WILDFIRES — Residents of the small northeast New Mexico town of Las Vegas have been watching aircraft disappear into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials say, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals. SENT: 800 words, photos.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mostly lower in Asia as investors waited for a decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 650 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

ASTROS-BAKER’S 2000TH WIN — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won his 2,000th game, becoming the 12th skipper in major league history to reach the milestone and the first Black man to do it. By Sports Writer Kristie Rieken. SENT: 840 words, photos.

————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————

CELEBRATING SONDHEIM — Dozens of stars of musical theater gathered at a London theatre for a celebration titled “Old Friends” to raise money for the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, which will benefit young composers. SENT: 600 words, photo.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.