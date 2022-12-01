AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

CHINA-PROTESTS-CENSORSHIP — Word of anti-lockdown protests in China spread on domestic social media for a short period last weekend, thanks to a rare pause in the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine. By Zen Soo. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

CHINA-TWO-ERAS-ANALYSIS — With his death, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin leaves behind a very different China than the one he tried to shape. Now it’s Xi Jinping’s nation. Looking at his leadership underscores the difference between the China of the late 1990s and early 2000s and today’s more insular and, in some cases, more authoritarian society. By National Writer Ted Anthony. SENT: 970 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-FRANCE — As Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron look to celebrate the longstanding U.S.-French relationship, both leaders also find themselves negotiating differences between Europe and America — some larger than others — on a range of thorny issues. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 490 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 11:45 a.m. news conference. With UNITED STATES-FRANCE-STATE DINNER — Red, white, blue theme for French White House state dinner.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-THE SOLDIERS’ MINDS — When peace returns to Ukraine, many thousands of its combatants will likely return from the battlefields bearing psychological scars. Psychologists, veterans’ affairs officers and former soldiers are working to head off a potential mental health crisis when troops transition to civilian life. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

ABORTION-POLITICS — Emboldened by the results of November’s midterms, abortion rights supporters say they are preparing for even bigger fights in state legislatures and pivotal elections to come. Victories for abortion rights ballot measures and candidates who support abortion provided a roadmap for how to win future campaigns, Democrats and leaders of several organizations say. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-SENATE — Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, with Warnock looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit from Barack Obama. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 920 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,000 words after 6:15 p.m. event.

————————-

WORLD CUP

————————-

WCUP-VIEWER’S GUIDE — It’s a simple task for Germany in its final game of group stage: beat Costa Rica or the four-time World Cup champions will go home early for a second consecutive tournament. By National Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

WCUP-NADIM’S TRAJEDY — Danish women’s national team player Nadia Nadim was about to settle in for her job as a television commentator at the World Cup when she was shaken by tragic news: Her mother, who had helped the family flee the Taliban when Nadim was just a girl, had been hit by a car while rushing home to watch her daughter on TV. By Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 a.m.

————————-

WASHINGTON

————————-

CONGRESS-RAIL STRIKE — The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

CONGRESS-TRUMP-TAXES — The Treasury Department said it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump’s tax returns available to a congressional committee. SENT: 330 words, photo.

————————-

TRENDING

————————-

AMAZON-KYRIE-IRVING — Amazon CEO says company won’t take down antisemitic film. SENT: 380 words, photo.

FTX BANKRUPTCY-BANKMAN-FRIED — Ex-FTX CEO says he didn’t “knowingly” misuse clients’ funds. SENT: 390 words, photo.

ROLLING STONES-COIN — Rolling Stones’ 60th year honored with UK collectible coin. SENT: 350 words, photos.

FLORIDA-KITNA-CHILD PORN — Florida QB Kitna arrested on child pornography charges. SENT: 350 words, photos.

TERRELL OWENS-CVS FIGHT — Retired NFL star Owens says man he punched at CVS threatened him, fan. SENT: 270 words, photo.

BIDEN-CHRISTMAS TREE — National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting. SENT: 270 words, photos, video.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

OREGON GUN LAW — Voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the nation's toughest gun control laws, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate is facing a legal challenge with days to go before it takes effect. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

TOP PHOTOS 2022 — Taken together, they can convey the feeling of a world convulsing — 150 Associated Press images from across 2022, showing the fragments that make up our lives and freezing in time the moments that somehow, these days, seem to pass faster than ever. SENT: 530 words, photos.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

HONG KONG-PUBLISHER’S TRIAL — The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed after the territory’s leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. SENT: 460 words, photos.

CLIMATE-G20-INDIA — India officially takes up its role as chair of the Group of 20 leading economies for the coming year and it’s putting climate at the top of the group’s priorities. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

INDIA STATE ELECTION — Voters in India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat are casting ballots in crucial local elections. SENT: 410 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares advanced in Asia after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 690 words, photos.

——————

SPORTS

——————

PLAYOFF EXPANSION — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 500 words, photo.

——————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

——————————

OBIT-CHRISTINE MCVIE — Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as “You Make Loving Fun,” “Everywhere” and “Don’t Stop,” has died. She was 79. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — A judge declared a mistrial at the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson after jurors, who were leaning strongly toward acquitting him, deadlocked following the monthlong trial in which the Church of Scientology played a supporting role. SENT: 990 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — Harvey Weinstein was a “predator” with unmistakable patterns who used his Hollywood power to lure women into meetings, sexually assault them and escape the consequences, a prosecutor said in closing arguments at the former movie mogul’s Los Angeles trial. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 770 words, photo.

SOUTH KOREA-SQUID GAME — Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017, a South Korean court said. SENT: 270 words, photo.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

