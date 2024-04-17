Arizona Republicans block repeal of 1864 abortion ban for second time

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arizona statehouse Republicans blocked an effort on Wednesday to repeal an 1864 abortion ban for the second time.

The block of the repeal comes despite several major Republicans in and out of the state, such as former President Donald Trump, having called for a more moderate solution.

Many voters, including some who back the Republicans, see the law as antiquated and an extreme effort to restrict the rights of women.

But the Republican Speaker of the Arizona statehouse, Ben Toma, said on Wednesday that “The last thing we should be doing today is rushing a bill through the legislative process to repeal a law that has been enacted and reaffirmed by the Legislature several times,” according to The New York Times.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled last week to uphold the abortion ban – a repeal by the legislature would mean that Arizona would return to a ban after 15 weeks. The current ban only allows abortions to save the life of the mother. Doctors facing prosecution for performing abortions could be fined or sent to prison for between two and five years.

More follows...