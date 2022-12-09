18-year-old becomes youngest Black mayor in the US

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The town of Earle, Arkansas has a new mayor – and he’s only 18 years old.

Jaylen Smith won election as the next mayor Earle on Tuesday night, triumphing with a platform of revitalising the town, creating new jobs, enhancing public safety, and adding public transportation options and setting himself up to become the youngest Black mayor in the country.

Mr Smith, who graduated high school in May, defeated city street and sanitation superintendent Nemi Matthews by a margin of 235 votes to 185. Earle, which is located in the northwest part of the state close to Memphis, Tennessee, has a population of just 1,831.

“I didn’t run to make a name for myself,” Mr Smith told CNN on Wednesday. “I ran because I wanted to help my community and move my community in the direction that it needed to be moved in.”

During his campaign, Mr Smith touted his academic achievements in high school as well as his service in student government. It was that service, he said, that made him think about running for office in his town.

Mr Smith has a twin brother named Jayden who supported him during the race and a significant family network in the area to lean on for support as he begins his career in public service.

Mr Smith told CNN that he has already consulted with several mayors across Arkansas about the intricacies of the job. One of those mayors is Frank Scott Jr. of Little Rock, who chairs the African American Mayors Association and has consulted with Mr Smith.