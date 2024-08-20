‘He is the OG girl dad’: Ashley and Jill Biden pay tribute to Joe

Support truly

Joe Biden officially passed the torch to Kamala Harris, his vice president, on Monday at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) after a pair of glowing speeches about who he was as a family man from two people who know him best: his wife and daughter.

Ashley and first lady Dr Jill Biden spoke directly ahead of the 46th president on the first night of the convention, and remarked about how he led their family through dark times — the same way, they said, he had led the Democratic Party and the nation.

The first lady, in particular, pointed to her husband’s decision to step down as their party’s 2024 nominee as a moment when she fell in love with him again.

“Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years, and still, there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again,” said Dr Jill Biden, recounting how she “saw him dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek reelection, and endorse Kamala Harris with faith and conviction.”

Ashley Biden recalled her father’s support for her as an independent woman growing up: “Joe Biden is the OG girl dad. He told me I could be anything, and I could do anything.”

Ashley Biden: Joe Biden is the OG girl dad. He told me I could do anything. And he wasn't just a girl dad. I could see that he valued and trusted women pic.twitter.com/gO5fgOeyEY — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...