The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported “technical difficulties” ahead of the release of the latest employment report.
Employment figures for August were due to be released by the agency at 8:30 a.m. ET, which would be the first to come out since President Donald Trump dramatically fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner Erika McEntarfer last month.
“Sorry, we are currently experiencing technical difficulties. All BLS data retrieval tools will be available as soon as we've resolved the problem,” the agency said in a statement.
