Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Bureau of Labor Statistics reports ‘technical difficulties’ ahead of latest job numbers

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Friday 05 September 2025 13:32 BST
Comments

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported “technical difficulties” ahead of the release of the latest employment report.

Employment figures for August were due to be released by the agency at 8:30 a.m. ET, which would be the first to come out since President Donald Trump dramatically fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner Erika McEntarfer last month.

“Sorry, we are currently experiencing technical difficulties. All BLS data retrieval tools will be available as soon as we've resolved the problem,” the agency said in a statement.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in