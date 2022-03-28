Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has deleted a tweet in which she thanked actor Will Smith for “defending his wife” after he struck comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards.

In an unprecedented moment at the Oscars, the Hollywood star walked up on the stage and smacked the comedian for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

Pinkett Smith announced last year that she had shaved her head after struggling with alopecia. She was seen rolling her eyes when Rock quipped, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you”, in a reference to her appearance — Demi Moore famously shaved her head for the 1997 film GI Jane.

After slapping Rock, Smith returned to his seat and screamed: “Keep my wife’s name out your f****** mouth.”

The Massachusetts congresswoman weighed in on the row in a now-deleted tweet in which she thanked Smith.

“Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you [Will Smith]. Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults,” she wrote, according to a screenshot of the tweet posted by Insider reporter Grace Panetta.

Representative Jamaal Bowman also appeared to have deleted a tweet in which he called the incident a “teachable moment” to not “joke about a Black Woman’s hair”.

Democrat representative Ritchie Torres called out Rock’s “distasteful and disgusting” joke while criticising the assault on live television. “I found Chris Rock’s joke to be distasteful and disgusting. But there is no justification for a violent assault on live TV. None,” he wrote.

Smith, in a tearful acceptance speech after winning this year’s Best Actor award, apologised to the Academy, but not to Rock. “I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees,” he said.

A video shared by The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg showed Smith being consoled by Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper, who reportedly asked him to “brush it off”.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles police department in a statement confirmed Rock had declined to press charges against the actor.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” the statement read.

