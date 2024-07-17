Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jim Justice’s Babydog steals show on second night of Republican convention

The English bulldog is a frequent presence at Jim Justice’s political appearances

Andrew Feinberg
in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Wednesday 17 July 2024 01:33
Comments
Close
Babydog appears on stage at RNC during Jim Justice speech

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hadn’t finished the first sentence of his remarks at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday when the crowd at the FiServ forum drowned him out by chanting a single word, over and over again.

“Babydog, Babydog, Babydog.”

The attendees at the GOP’s confab was demanding the presence of an unlikely political icon, Justice’s ubiquitous English bulldog.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s dog, “Babydog,” sits on a chair on stage before the Republican National Convention drawing large cheers from the crowd
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s dog, “Babydog,” sits on a chair on stage before the Republican National Convention drawing large cheers from the crowd (AP)

Justice, who’d anticipated the clamor for his four-legged friend, calmed the crowd by telling them that he knew they wanted to meet his “little buddy” and called for an aide to bring Babydog to meet her adoring public.

Babydog waddled onto the stage to a loud ovation before taking her place on a large leather chair next to Justice, who is currently the frontrunner in the race to succeed retiring Mountaineer State senator Joe Manchin.

“She makes us smile, and she loves everybody,” Justice said as he returned to remarks in which he largely called for Donald Trump to be re-elected to the presidency and described the ex-president as “an incredible man” who “genuinely cares about all of us.”

Babydog walks on the stage ahead of Day 2 of the Republican National Convention, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
Babydog walks on the stage ahead of Day 2 of the Republican National Convention, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (REUTERS)

Although Babydog did not utter a single word during Justice’s time on stage, the governor claimed she had a prediction about the outcome of the November general election.

“Babydog says we’ll retain the house, the majority in the House, we’re going to flip the Senate, and overwhelmingly, we’re going to elect Donald J Trump and JD Vance in November,” he said.

The four-year-old canine first rose to public attention when Justice made her the centerpiece of a campaign to convince West Virginians to accept the Covid-19 vaccine. She became a ubiquitous presence at his news conferences, and even made an appearance during one of Justice’s addresses to the state legislature in which he dared actresss Bette Midler to kiss the canine’s posterior after Midler criticized state residents as  “poor, illiterate and strung out.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in