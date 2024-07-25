Support truly

Former US president Barack Obama is planning on endorsing Kamala Harris soon but is holding back as he does not want to overshadow Joe Biden’s moment, a report said.

Mr Obama and former first-lady Michelle Obama are in support of Ms Harris’s candidacy after the vice president consolidated her party’s support following Mr Biden’s withdrawal from the race, reported NBC, citing at least four sources familiar with the matter.

Mr Obama has been in regular touch with Ms Harris and privately has fully supported her candidacy, the report said.

"Aides to Obama and Harris also have discussed arranging for the two of them to appear together on the campaign trail, though no date has been set," sources told NBC.

On Monday an AP survey showed Ms Harris had received the backing of more than 2,200 Democratic delegates within 24 hours of being endorsed by Mr Biden. That represents around 64 per cent of delegates, comfortably exceeding the 1,976 needed to secure the nomination in the first round of voting at next month’s party convention.

It means Ms Harris is all-but assured to become the presidential nominee from the Democratic party and face off against Republican Donald Trump in the November election. So far no one else has stepped up to challenge her for the nomination.

(L-R) Vice president Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama attend an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on 5 April 2022 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

Mr Obama’s support would be a high-profile endorsement for Ms Harris as he is one of the only top figures in the party who is yet to back her publicly.

A source told NBC Mr Obama did not want to overshadow the president’s moment – formally handing over the reigns of the 2024 campaign to Ms Harris and setting out his agenda for the remaining six months of his term. Though he announced his decision to step aside on Sunday in a letter posted to social media, Mr Biden has been recovering from Covid and delayed addressing the country on the matter until Wednesday night.

In his first appearance after giving up his chance to run for a second term in office, Mr Biden told Americans in a televised address that he was passing the torch to “a new generation” as that was the best way to unite the nation.

He said he decided to forgo personal ambition “in defence of democracy” in an emotional address that was followed by cheers, applause and music in the Rose Garden, as his staff converged on the White House for a viewing party.

Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Mr Obama, said the former president is looking forward to helping Democrats “up and down the ballot make the case to voters this fall”.

"Our strategy will be based on driving impact, especially where and when his voice can move the needle."

Mr Obama held a call with Ms Harris on Sunday when Mr Biden announced his decision to step down and endorse her.

He issued a statement supporting the process to elect a nominee, but did not endorse her.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," Mr Obama said in the statement. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."