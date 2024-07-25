✕ Close How Biden’s campaign came to an end

President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Wednesday night for the first time since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

During his remarks, Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, whom he has already endorsed, framing the 2024 campaign as a fight to protect democracy.

“I’d like to thank our great vice president Kamala Harris,” he said. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me, and a leader for our country.”

The Democratic campaign appears re-energized since Biden pulled out of the race Sunday, with Harris quickly securing support from more than 64 percent of party delegates. The vice presidents has already hit the campaign trail, speaking to attendees at the biannual Zeta Phi Beta sorority national convention in Indianapolis earlier on Wednesday.

In her remarks, she warned voters about the dangers of another Donald Trump presidency.

“Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear and hate?” she asked.