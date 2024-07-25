Elections 2024 live: Biden calls decision to drop out of presidential race a ‘defense of democracy’ in Oval Office speech
Speech is Biden’s first televised address since he decided not to seek reelection and back Kamala Harris
President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Wednesday night for the first time since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.
During his remarks, Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, whom he has already endorsed, framing the 2024 campaign as a fight to protect democracy.
“I’d like to thank our great vice president Kamala Harris,” he said. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me, and a leader for our country.”
The Democratic campaign appears re-energized since Biden pulled out of the race Sunday, with Harris quickly securing support from more than 64 percent of party delegates. The vice presidents has already hit the campaign trail, speaking to attendees at the biannual Zeta Phi Beta sorority national convention in Indianapolis earlier on Wednesday.
In her remarks, she warned voters about the dangers of another Donald Trump presidency.
“Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear and hate?” she asked.
Biden speech hints at rumored Supreme Court reform
It probably won’t be the quote that makes all the headlines, but Joe Biden gave a very intriguing picture of what his final months in office will look like this evening.
With no future campaign to think about, some expect Biden to go for broke and try and advance some of his most ambitious policy goals.
During his Oval Office address on Wednesday, Biden described one important agenda item: reforming the Supreme Court, which he called “critical to our democracy.”
Curious what that might look like?
Well, Ariana Baio had this look at what Biden might do to fix the court, which has been beset with leaks, declining approval, ethics scandals, and security lapses in recent years.
Joe Biden cements his legacy as a family man after leaving presidential race with tribute in Oval Office speech
Photos of President Joe Biden’s family flanked him in the Oval Office as he delivered a solemn address to the nation about his decision to withdraw his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday evening.
Ariana Baio reports:
WATCH: Biden says he’s ‘passing the torch’ in first speech after dropping out of 2024 race
President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening (24 July). It was his first speech since announcing he was ending his 2024 reelection bid.
“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merited a second term,” Biden said. “But nothing, nothing, can come in the way of saving our democracy.”
The president reiterated the importance of “passing the torch” to a new generation and praised Kamala Harris, who he has endorsed to take his place in the race.
Watch his speech here.
Joe Biden’s swan song: president reflects on long career in White House speech
More than just a chance to send the Harris campaign off with well wishes, Biden’s speech today was a mini-farewell address, which found the president reflecting on his more than five decades in national politics.
“I have given my heart and soul to our nation,” Biden told viewers, adding, “I hope you have some idea how grateful I am to all of you.”
He spoke of his career in both personal and political terms, describing his rise as a kid of modest means from Pennsylvania to the height of the most powerful office on Earth.
“No where else could a kid with a stutter...one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office of the White House,” Biden said.
He also used the speech to rally around one of his favorite themes, that Americans can accomplish anything if they stay united in common purpose.
The great thing about America is here kings and dictators do not rule,” he added. “The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. You just have to keep the faith and remember who we are.”
Read this in-depth profile from Richard Hall looking at the long career of Joe Biden.
Biden acknowledges age debate in White House speech
During his White House speech on Wednesday, Joe Biden touched on the debate that roiled the Democratic party in recent weeks and in large part caused him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race: that he’s too old to run.
The president maintained that he had the qualities and record to run again, but acknowledged, “There’s also a time and a place for new faces, fresh voices, and yes, younger voices.”
“That time and place is now,” he continued.
Last year, we reported on how age debates were playing out across all of Washington, not just the Democratic party.
Biden praises Harris in Oval Office speech
During his closely watched Oval Office address on Wednesday, Joe Biden offered strong praise for the presumptive Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, whom he has endorsed.
“I’d like to thank our great vice president Kamala Harris,” he said from behind the Resolute Desk. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me, and a leader for our country.”
Here’s Eric Garcia on how Biden can help the Harris campaign going forward.
Biden defends passing the torch to Harris as he gives first speech since dropping out of race
President Joe Biden told Americans he chose to drop out of the 2024 presidential race in order to unite the nation.
“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” Biden said Wednesday in his first official address to the nation since announcing his campaign withdrawal. “That is the best way to unite our nation.”
Follow Ariana Baio and Andrew Feinberg’s coverage live.
Biden says he won’t let ‘personal ambition’ get in way of protecting democracy
Joe Biden spoke somberly on Wednesday about his decision to drop out of the 2024 race, describing it as a way to unify the Democratic party and protect democracy.
“In recent weeks, it’s become clear to me that I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor,” he said.
“Nothing, nothing, can come in the way of saving our democracy,” he continued. “That includes personal ambition.”
How to watch Biden’s big speech
The president is expected to begin speaking any moment.
Watch his highly anticipated speech for free via the White House website here.
‘Defense of democracy is more important than any title’: What to expect from Biden’s speech
Joe Biden is expected to share his thoughts on patriotism and the upcoming election in an impending Oval Office speech this evening, his first major address since dropping out of the presidential race.
"The defense of democracy is more important than any title," he’s expected to say, according to draft remarks given to news outlets. "I draw strength, and find joy, in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People.’"
Biden often avoids mentioning Trump by name, but the preview speech seems to hint at the former president and his fondness for strongmen.
"The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule,” Biden is expected to say. “The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands."
