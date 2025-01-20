Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former President Barack Obama had a quick reply when a staffer asked whether he and former President George W. Bush were going to behave during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Nope,” Obama joked as he and his predecessor were making their way to the Capitol Rotunda, according to footage captured by The Washington Post.

Obama attended the inauguration without former First Lady Michelle Obama, as she didn’t want to put on a happy face during the proceedings.

“There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake,” a source close to Michelle Obama recently told People.

open image in gallery Obama joins his fellow former presidents at Trump’s inauguration - but warned not to expect him and George W. Bush to behave ( Getty )

The former first lady was also not seen for the funeral of late President Jimmy Carter, where her husband and Bush carried on their chummy antics as Bush gave Obama a tap on his belly as he took his seat.

Obama attended the inauguration solo alongside former presidents Bush and Bill Clinton, who were accompanied by Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton respectively.

Obama, Bush and Clinton were joined in the ranks of former presidents by Joe Biden on Monday, as they all sat and listened to Trump’s second inaugural address.

When asked afte the inauguration if he behaved, Obama replied, “Just barely.”

Trump has plans to sign more than 200 executive orders on his first day in office, including on border security, energy, ending birthright citizenship, and the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico.

open image in gallery Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive before Trump’s inauguration - where the Republican gave a wink to someone in the crowd ( AP )

He also said the U.S. will plant its flag on Mars, to the delight of Elon Musk, and he declared a policy stating there are only two genders.

“Today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” said Trump.

He also said that he would reinstate all service members who were expelled for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We will not be conquered, we will not be intimidated, we will not be broken, and we will not fail,” Trump said towards the end of his speech. “We will stand bravely, we’ll live proudly, we’ll dream boldly. Nothing will stand in our way, because we are Americans. The future is ours — our Golden Age has just begun.”