Obama reportedly compared Trump to OJ Simpson acquittal: ‘You know it’s wrong, but it feels good’

Donald Trump and OJ Simpson may not seem to have much in common, but according to a new book, Barack Obama once made a dark comparison between the two.

“Trump is for a lot of white people what OJ’s acquittal was to a lot of Black folks – you know it’s wrong, but it feels good,” Mr Obama allegedly said.

Ben Rhodes , a former speechwriter for Mr Obama, recorded the comment in his new memoir, After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made . The book chronicles the work Mr Rhodes has done with the former president since 2017, when Mr Obama began his post-White House career and Mr Trump’s chaotic presidency began.

Mr Rhodes characterizes the OJ remark as “black humor”. Mr Simpson, a former NFL star, was acquitted in 1995 of the brutal murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

The verdict infamously divided the country. According to a Washington Post -ABC News poll in 1997, 82 per cent of White Americans thought Mr Simpson was guilty, while only 31 per cent of Black Americans thought so.

Mr Trump’s presidency was racially divisive as well. As a candidate, he began his campaign by calling Mexican immigrants “rapists”, and went on to demand a ban on all Muslims entering the country. By December 2017, less than a year into his presidency, 60 per cent of Americans said his election had led to worse race relations.

From his remarks, Mr Obama appeared to believe – or at least joke – that some white Americans knew Mr Trump was bad for the country, but enjoyed his triumph as a victory for their side.

Mr Obama has made no secret of his dislike for his successor. After Mr Trump took office, Mr Obama reportedly referred to him in his private conversations as a “madman,” a “racist, sexist pig,” a “f***ing lunatic,” and a “corrupt motherf***er”.

In his public remarks, he was less profane but equally critical.

“This president wants full credit for the economy that he inherited, and zero blame for the pandemic that he ignored,” Mr Obama said while campaigning for Joe Biden in 2020. “Tweeting at the television doesn’t fix things. Making stuff up doesn’t make people’s lives better. You’ve got to have a plan, you’ve got to put in the work.”

The Independent has asked Mr Obama’s spokesperson for a comment on the Trump-Simpson comparison, but has not heard back yet.