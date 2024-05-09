Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump ’s youngest son Barron has been chosen to serve as a Florida delegate nominating his father as the Republican presidential candidate alongside his siblings to at the party’s national convention.

Barron who will graduate from high school next week, will serve as one of Florida’s 41 at-large delegates, according to state party chairman Evan Powers at the convention in Milwaukee between 15 and 18 July.

The 18-year-old has been largely kept out of the realm of politics, with his position as a delegate thrusting him into the political sphere. He joins Trump’s two other sons Donald Trump Jr, 46, and Eric Trump, 40, along with his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, 30, also make up part of the Florida delegation.

Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, 42, who served as an advisor to her father during his term as US president, has said she will not be part of his 2024 bid to return to the White House.

“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Mr Evans said in a statement.

“Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big,” he added.

Trump has been allowed to attend Barron’s graduation ( EPA )

Mr Evans remains adamant that Trump will defeat Joe Biden in November’s election, adding “mark my words, we are going to win and we will win big in November,” he told the US Sun.

Barron hit headlines at the start of his father’s historic criminal trial last month. The ex-president was accused of making hush money payments to Stormy Daniels to allegedly suppress stories about an alleged affair. Trump denies both the affair and the charges against him.

After careful consideration, Judge Juan Merchan ruled that there would be no court session on 17 May after the former president demanded that he should be able to attend Barron’s graduation ceremony.

However, Trump is now planning to headline a political fundraiser on the day he demanded a break at the New York courthouse to attend the Lincoln Reagan Dinner, the Minnesota Republican Party announced.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota,” state GOP chairman David Hann said in a statement. “I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump.”