Trump trial live: Stormy Daniels takes the stand to testify in ex-president’s hush money case
Former president back in Manhattan Criminal Court for further witness testimony
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial continues today at Manhattan Criminal Court with adult film actress Stormy Daniels set to take the stand.
Monday’s session saw Judge Juan Merchan find the former president in contempt of court for a tenth time, fining him another $1,000 and warning that the next violation of his gag order would result in jail time.
The jury then heard from two more witnesses, Jeffrey McConney and Deborah Tarasoff, about the paper trail within the Trump Organization leading to Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Daniels to ensure her silence about the sexual encounter she alleges she had with Mr Trump, which his inner circle feared could sink his presidential campaign in late 2016.
As the day drew to a close, the prosecution told Judge Merchan that they expect to be able to wrap up their case in about two weeks, with Cohen among the witnesses yet to be called.
Yesterday’s hearing followed Friday’s emotional testimony from ex-White House communication director Hope Hicks, who recounted the panic that set in when the notorious Access Hollywood tape first emerged.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering the trial at Manhattan Criminal Court.
Breaking: Stormy Daniels takes the stand
The prosecution calls Stormy Daniels to the witness stand to testify.
She is wearing all black.
Nothing further. Franklin is off the stand.
Judge Merchan has asked attorneys to approach the bench.
After seeing the passage with the words of his mother, the court is shown another passage from the introduction and an excerpt from the acknowledgements page where Trump thanks the co-author/ghostwriter Meredith McIver, Random House editors, publishers and publicists.
Prosecutors are stressing to the jury that Trump wasn’t just a name attached to the book but was responsible for the words inside of it.
Eric Trump gripes about trial
Eric Trump, dutifully seated in court behind his father after weeks with no family members offering support, has tweeted a complaint about the case against Donald Trump:
We see this from Trump’s book: How to Get Rich:
The Mother of All Advice
“Trust in God and be true to yourself” –MARY TRUMP, MY MOTHER
When I look back, that was great advice, concise and wise at once. I didn’t really get it at first, but because it sounded good, I stuck to it. Later I realized how comprehensive this is–how to keep your bases covered while thinking about the big picture. It’s good advice no matter what your business or lifestyle.
–DJT
Mangold on redirect: “In your experience do ghostwriters ever write entire books without the author’s knowledge?” No.
“Create content without any input from the author?” No.
“The author works for the ghostwriter or does the ghostwriter work for the author?” The ghostwriter works for the author.
In another excerpt, from the chapter “How to Stay on Top of Your Finances,” Trump writes that “every dollar” spent by his company comes out of his pocket.
That’s it for the prosecution. Todd Blanche is up for the prosecution, suggesting that ghostwriters did the bulk of the work on Trump’s books.
In the chapter “How to Pinch Pennies,” he defended the time he deposited a check for 50 cents.
He also said: “I always sign my checks so I know where the money is going.”
We also hear his defence of “bargaining for business services … even in high-end shops.”
“I hate paying retail and it makes me cringe when I see other people doing it,” he writes. “You’d be amazed at the discounts you can get if you simply ask.”
