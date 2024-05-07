✕ Close Trump responds to Columbia University canceling commencement: ‘That shouldn’t happen’

Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial continues today at Manhattan Criminal Court with adult film actress Stormy Daniels set to take the stand.

Monday’s session saw Judge Juan Merchan find the former president in contempt of court for a tenth time, fining him another $1,000 and warning that the next violation of his gag order would result in jail time.

The jury then heard from two more witnesses, Jeffrey McConney and Deborah Tarasoff, about the paper trail within the Trump Organization leading to Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Daniels to ensure her silence about the sexual encounter she alleges she had with Mr Trump, which his inner circle feared could sink his presidential campaign in late 2016.

As the day drew to a close, the prosecution told Judge Merchan that they expect to be able to wrap up their case in about two weeks, with Cohen among the witnesses yet to be called.

Yesterday’s hearing followed Friday’s emotional testimony from ex-White House communication director Hope Hicks, who recounted the panic that set in when the notorious Access Hollywood tape first emerged.

The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering the trial at Manhattan Criminal Court.