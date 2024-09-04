Support truly

Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron attended the first day of classes at New York University, ending the speculation over where the political scion will go to college this fall.

Barron was seen leaving his father’s Trump Tower skyscraper in Midtown on Wednesday and heading towards campus, looking collegiate in a white polo and black slacks and traveling with a security detail, according to photos captured by The New York Post.

Barron went to the dean’s office on Wednesday and then headed to class, a source told the paper.

The former president told The Daily Mail that his son will be attending NYU’s highl- ranked Stern School of Business.

“He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U.” Trump said.

“He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child. He’s just passed into something beyond child-dom. He’s doing great.”

The presence of the former president’s son on campus will pose a unique security challenge to the Secret Service, former agent Paul Eckloff told The Independent last month.

Agents will seek to “to impair the college experience as little as possible while providing the strongest security environment that you can,” though social media will provide a unique challenge.

“The Secret Service has to monitor [social media],” Eckloff said. “Let’s say that a president’s child is at a party and someone tweets out their picture. Now, their location is broadcast on social media, and they could become a target. That can endanger everybody.”

Barron Trump will attend NYU’s business school, his father said. ( Getty Images )

Trump had previously teased in August that his son would go to a college in New York, shutting down the potential for another Trump at elite universities like the University of Pennsylvania, which Donald and Ivanka Trump attended, or Georgetown, which was home to Eric Trump.

Barron Trump graduated from West Palm Beach, Florida’s Oxbridge Academy in May, and is reportedly expected to live off campus in Trump Tower and commute to campus.

Barron isn’t the only Trump bound for university.

Last month, Kai Trump, Donald Trump’s granddaughter, said she verbally committed to playing golf at the University of Miami, a top-ranked program.

The 17-year-old, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, gave the former president a shoutout when she broke the news on Instagram.

“I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” she wrote, adding, “I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.”