Trump jokes his teenage son Barron knows how to hack into his computer

Donald Trump joked that his 15-year-old son Barron was such a computer whiz that he was able to hack into his computer during his keynote speech at CPAC on Saturday night.

Mr Trump took a break from railing against liberals, Joe Biden and climate change to highlight his youngest son’s technological talents during his address to Republican Party powerbrokers in Orlando.

“I have a young son, Barron. He can make his computer sing,” Mr Trump said.

Trump jokes that his son Barron hacks his computer pic.twitter.com/G8tebkov2s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2022

“I turn it off and I lock it, two minutes later, ‘hi Dad how you doing?’ I say what are you doing. ‘I know how to get it open Dad’.”

Mr Trump is a renowned technophobe, who has said he only uses email very rarely.

He reportedly tore up documents and tried to flush them down the toilet during his time at the White House, and is being investigated for taking boxes of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago when he left.

“Hope Barron didn’t have access to the boxes of classified information Trump stole,” wrote Paulette Feeney.