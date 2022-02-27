✕ Close Ad trolls Trump over January 6 committee developments

Former US attorney general Bill Barr says Donald Trump has “shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed” in a new book.

Mr Barr calls on the Republican Party to move on from Mr Trump and directly blames him for the violence at the US Capitol on 6 January in One Damn Thing After Another.

The former president fired Mr Barr when he refused to go along with his claims that the election had been stolen.

Mr Barr writes that his former boss “lost his grip” after the election, and that his false claims of voter fraud led to the attack on the US Capitol.

On Saturday, Joe Biden laughed off Donald Trump’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I put as much stock in Trump saying that Putin’s a genius as I do when he called himself a stable genius,” Mr Biden said in an interview released Saturday.

The former president hailed Mr Putin as “smart” and blamed Mr Biden for allowing the invasion to occur.

“He [Mr Putin] was going to be satisfied with a piece and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration,” Mr Trump said while speaking with Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham. “As an American I am angry about it and I am saddened by it. And it all happened because of a rigged election.”