‘We should make crimes against the law’: Ben Shapiro mocked for moaning no NYC Democrats pledged to ban crime

During a primary debate, the Democratic candidates for New York City Mayor were asked what they would ban if they were elected.

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro was roundly mocked on Twitter after pointing out that none of the candidates said they would ban crime, something which is already illegal.

“Notably, nobody said crime,” Mr Shapiro tweeted on Friday and included a rundown of the candidates’ responses, which ranged from sugary drinks, school lunch junk food, neighbourhoods without parks, and healthcare deserts.

Historian Kevin Kruse tweeted: “I was pretty positive this ridiculous tweet had to be a photoshopped spoof, but no, it’s there on his timeline. Thank you, Ben Shapiro, for being brave enough to demand we finally start banning crimes.”

“Yo Ben Shapiro bro, for a guy who claims to hate socialism, you sure do love being publicly owned,” Jeff Tiedrich added.

TV writer Rick Rosner wrote: “Ben Shapiro doesn’t see the point of banning junk food, because when you’re the size of an eight-year-old boy, you can pretty much eat whatever you want.”

Professor of media studies and urban education at Temple University, Marc Lamont Hill, asked: “Because crime, by definition, is already banned. You know this, right?”

Writer Kelly Scaletta added: “There’s some stiff competition, but Ben Shapiro might be the dumbest person to ever graduate from Harvard.”

“I agree with Ben. We should make crimes against the law,” one Twitter user wrote sarcastically.

Nima Shirazi tweeted: “Notably, crime is already illegal. This intellectual powerhouse continues to impress.”

“I came here because I saw a screenshot of this tweet and thought it was fake but holy s**t you actually tweeted this,” another account holder responded.

Comedy writer James Felton replied: “Crime is already banned you pie. That’s what crime is.”