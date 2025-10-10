Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California man has been charged over allegedly threatening to kill conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The attorney general announced the charges on Friday in Tampa.

"Benny is a well-known media personality carrying a message very similar to Charlie [Kirk's], grounded largely in faith and love of country," she said during the press conference.

Johnson and Kirk were close friends. The threat was allegedly made against Johnson in the days after Kirk's assassination.

"Just days after Charlie's assassination, Benny received a letter at his home, where he and Kate are raising their beautiful, beautiful young family. The author of this letter made it very clear that he hated Benny, because of his views and he wanted him dead. This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this," Bondi said.

open image in gallery Podcaster Benny Johnson was allegedly sent a death threat by George Isbell, Jr, of San Diego, in the days after TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated ( AFP/Getty )

George Russell Isbell Jr, 69, was arrested on Tuesday in San Diego, California for allegedly making the threats.

He has been charged with felony mailing of a threatening communication, according to the Department of Justice.

"We cannot allow this political violence to continue any longer," Bondi said. "This arrest will serve as a reminder to many: Do not do this. We will find you."

According to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Greg Kehoe, the letter sent to Johnson reportedly called for the podcaster's "extermination." The letter allegedly said Johnson should be "strangled by an American flag" and the expressed a hope that "somebody blows his head off."

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi announced charges against a man who allegedly made a death threat against podcaster Benny Johnson ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

If convicted, Isbell faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that agency will continue to investigate.

"The FBI and our partners will not tolerate threats of violence like the kind allegedly made by the defendant about a media personality,” Patel said in a DOJ press release. "We will continue to investigate, pursue, and find those responsible for this conduct and ensure such criminals are held to full account in our justice system."

Isbell has not yet entered a plea in the case and contact information for his attorney was not immediately available on Friday.