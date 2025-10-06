Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After spending the past weekend hanging out with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chicago, MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson celebrated by posting an AI-generated video that featured him portraying Batman and beating up multiple people wearing sombreros and ponchos – including at least one woman.

Johnson’s post comes after President Donald Trump and conservatives have gone overboard with posting racist memes of Democrats wearing sombreros, sporting cartoonish handlebar mustaches, and dancing to mariachi music – all as part of an effort to misleadingly claim that the government shutdown is because Democrats want to give free healthcare to undocumented immigrants.

In this instance, however, Johnson was referencing this past weekend’s ICE raids in Chicago, which featured him tagging along with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, wearing a Border Patrol flack jacket, and taking pictures with masked federal agents in full military garb.

“It’s just me and my homies, in the streets,” Johnson captioned one tweet.

“I rode with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE on intense raids across left-wing violence ridden Chicago,” Johnson wrote in another post. “From tunnels under Trump Tower to the most targeted ICE facility, we faced violent Antifa, chaos, and criminals on the run. It was insane.”

open image in gallery MAGA provocateur Benny Johnson posted an AI-generated clip featuring him as Batman punching out caricatures of migrants wearing sombreros and ponchos — including a woman. ( YouTube )

Besides sharing other videos of himself joining Noem in a sniper’s nest atop the ICE federal detention facility in Chicago and the DHS chief accompanying an immigration raid outside a Walmart store, Johnson also decided to make himself the star of his own MAGA superhero adventure.

In a 22-second clip he posted to X, Johnson – clad in Batman’s costume – exits the Batmobile, which is parked outside of a Walmart. Suddenly, a slew of what are assumed to be illegal migrants – all of whom are wearing large colorful ponchos and sombreros – begin fighting with Johnson’s version of the Caped Crusader.

In the fashion of the campy 1960s television series starring Adam West as Batman, the AI-animated version of Johnson punches and kicks various caricatures of migrants – complete with the “POW! THWACK!” graphics that were made famous by the show.

Towards the end of the clip, Johnson’s Dark Knight is seen delivering a right cross directly to the face of a woman, whose hat comes flying off as she staggers to the ground, all while a “BONK!” graphic comes flying towards the screen.

The AI-animated meme of Johnson pretending to be a superhero while punching out sombrero-wearing migrants comes as the Trump administration has escalated both its ICE enforcement in Chicago and its confrontations with protesters at the Broadview facility.

This has resulted in local politicians and officials getting roughed up and arrested, protesters and journalists being hit with tear gas and pepper balls, and a woman getting shot over claims she “boxed in” federal agents.

open image in gallery Benny Johnson shared an AI video of himself as Batman after spending the weekend accompanying ICE on raids in Chicago. ( YouTube )

As immigration officials become increasingly aggressive with their tactics, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the Trump administration is the one “making it a war zone” in the city while suing the president to stop the deployment of National Guard troops to boost deportations. Pritzker has further vowed to investigate a middle-of-the-night ICE raid on an apartment complex that left “nearly naked” children zip-tied for hours.

A former serial plagiarist who was duped last year into unwittingly working for Kremlin operatives, Johnson has seen his stock rise since Trump’s return to office and now enjoys unfettered access to the White House, which fully embraces him.

While Johnson posts AI slop of him punching out women in front of Walmart with a smile on his face, it was less than two weeks ago when he admonished liberals to tone down the political rhetoric.

Following the brief suspension of ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, whose punishment by Disney may have been a direct result of comments FCC chairman Brendan Carr made on Johnson’s show, the podcaster called for a “reckoning” in the wake of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“Left-wing commentators must be held accountable. They are actively fueling violence, celebrating death and inciting attacks on Conservatives and law enforcement,” Johnson tweeted late last month.

“The pressure need to fall on figures like Kimmel, [Stephen] Colbert, and [Keith] Olbermann to denounce their rhetoric and explicitly disavow all violence,” he added. “There must be a reckoning.”