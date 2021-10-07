Bernie Sanders blocked a statement of support for embattled Senator Kyrsten Sinema because it didn’t include a dressing down of her refusal to back key legislation.

Emails obtained by Axios show Mr Sanders refused to sign on to a letter from Democratic leadership backing Ms Sinema after she was hounded by progressive activists who filmed her in a bathroom during a protest at Arizona State University.

Cory Booker organised the Senate Democrat Leadership team to issue a statement condemning the protest as “plainly inappropriate and unacceptable.”

However Mr Sanders’ communications director Mike Casca reportedly asked that the statement be edited to start: “While we hope Senator Sinema will change her position on prescription drug reform and support a major [budget] reconciliation bill...”

Axios reported that an aide to Mr Booker refused to accept the changes, and showed screenshots of the email exchange.

Screenshots of an email exchange between Democratic Senate aides (Axios)

The proposed edit from Mr Sanders’ aide (Axios)

Mr Sanders’ aide says they won’t be signing on (Axios)

Mr Casca asked that Mr Booker’s aide to “please cut ‘Senate Democratic Leadership Team’ from headline”, as Mr Sanders would not be signing.

The split reveals the deep divisions between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party.

President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill has been blocked from passing by Ms Sinema and Joe Manchin.