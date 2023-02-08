Jump to content

Bernie Sanders commended as only lawmaker to wear a mask at the State of the Union: ‘A stud’

Mr Sanders praised for masking at the crowded, indoor event

Abe Asher
Wednesday 08 February 2023 03:05
Sen Bernie Sanders of Vermont was heralded for protecting himself and others by wearing a KN95 mask at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

At 81 years old, Mr Sanders is at higher risk of serious illness should he contract Covid — a possibility at a crowded indoor event where it appeared no one else decided to wear a mask. Twitter users in particular were full of praise for the Vermont progressive’s willingness to stand out in the crowd.

This story will be updated.

