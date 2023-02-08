State of the Union 2023 – live: Biden to give address as Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver rebuttal
Biden to address joint session of Congress at 9pm
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight, tackling a range of topics from the “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China, to his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He will also discuss police reform in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols, and declare war on the illegal fentanyl trade and cancer.
Mr Biden is otherwise expected to highlight the policy successes of his administration’s first two years and make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.
Despite success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats actually picked up a seat in the Senate and staved off a red wave in the House of Representatives – polls continue to show the nation is less than excited about the prospect of another term for the incumbent Mr Biden, who turned 80 in November.
How hostile the Republican reaction will be tonight remains to be seen but at least one, Mary Miller of Illinois, has already declared she will stay away, accusing Mr Biden of dealing in “lies”.
What will Biden say in his State of the Union speech?
President Joe Biden will use his second State of the Union address to call on Congress to continue enacting the kinds of significant bipartisan legislation that formed the backbone of his legislative programme in 2021 and 2022, and to eschew the partisan rancor that has been typical of divided government in America over the last few decades.
Andrew Feinberg previews the president’s remarks.
Biden SOTU will urge Congress to ‘finish the job’ with ‘blue-collar blueprint’
‘The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere’
Is Biden running for president in 2024?
It’s worth asking if he will indeed be a candidate in the next presidential election.
The answer to that question, however, is almost certainly yes, writes Andrew Feinberg.
Will Joe Biden run for president in 2024?
Prominent Democrats have signaled their support for Mr Biden in the fast-approaching 2024 campaign season
Voices: Who to keep an eye on during the speech
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill on who he’ll be watching from the press gallery as President Joe Biden delivers his speech.
Who we will be watching from press gallery during Biden’s State of the Union address
Who claps and who stays seated will tell us a lot about how divided government will work
Who is attending this year’s State of the Union address?
As is customary, the president will be flanked by the House speaker, Mr McCarthy, and his vice president, Kamala Harris, as he delivers his speech to the assembled members of the House and Senate, with family, friends and specially invited guests looking down from the balcony of the lower chamber.
Among the parties already invited to attend this year’s event include RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, and Brandon Tsay, the hero of the Monterey Park mass shooting.
Here’s a guide to everyone confirmed so far.
Who is attending this year’s State of the Union address?
Who is attending president Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address
How long will the speech be?
CSPAN published this handy chart showing the average length of State of the Union speeches. Last year President Biden’s speech was 62 minutes long.
Voices: Why this year’s State of the Union Address will be so different
Ahmed Baba writes:
This year’s State of the Union Address will be very different from the last in more ways than one. Personifying the new era of divided government, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will be sitting behind President Biden’s left shoulder next to Vice President Kamala Harris. But even with the new backdrop and looming headaches, Joe Biden appears to be feeling good about where he stands. So good, in fact, his sights are already set on how he can lock in term number two.
Why this year’s State of the Union will be so different
Biden will seek to frame the 2024 debate on his own terms, and outline not only what he’s for and against, but also tout what he’s already done.
‘The View’ grills press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over Biden’s poll numbers
While White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was able to flag the Biden administration wins during an appearance on ABC’s The View ahead of tonight’s State of the Union address, she also faced a grilling over the president’s poor poll numbers.
Co-host Sara Haines noted that an ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 40 per cent of Americans felt worse off since Joe Biden took office — the highest that number has been in decades.
Ms Jean-Pierre conceded it had been a hard couple of years, the president has also “transformed” how we think about the economy from “trickle down” to “bottom up, middle out”.
She also dismissed poor polling adding that the number fluctuate too much to prioritised.
Alyssa Farah Griffin also asked about polling data saying that 58 per cent of Democrats or Democrat-leaning voters would prefer a different candidate to the president in 2024.
Noting she is unable to comment on the president’s plans for 2024 except by repeating what he has said, she said: “He intends to run.”
