President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight, tackling a range of topics from the “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China, to his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He will also discuss police reform in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols, and declare war on the illegal fentanyl trade and cancer.

Mr Biden is otherwise expected to highlight the policy successes of his administration’s first two years and make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.

Despite success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats actually picked up a seat in the Senate and staved off a red wave in the House of Representatives – polls continue to show the nation is less than excited about the prospect of another term for the incumbent Mr Biden, who turned 80 in November.

How hostile the Republican reaction will be tonight remains to be seen but at least one, Mary Miller of Illinois, has already declared she will stay away, accusing Mr Biden of dealing in “lies”.

