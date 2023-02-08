Jump to content

Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts ‘liar’ at Biden during State of the Union after disrupting last year’s speech by heckling

Greene’s own far-right colleague suggested such an idea just days ago

John Bowden
Washington DC
Wednesday 08 February 2023 03:05
Marjorie Taylor Green heckles Biden as president challenges GOP

Georgia Congreswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of the Republicans who took strong offence to Joe Biden’s assertion that parts of the GOP wanted to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare at his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Video captured her shouting “liar!” during Mr Biden’s remarks after he accused “not even a majority” of Republicans of wanting to target the entitlement programs for service cuts.

Her heckling came as many other Republicans joined in booing the president for the suggestion; Mr Biden, meanwhile, was relentless and quipped that he was being polite in not naming the members who supported the idea.

It was easily the most combative moment of the president’s address, including a somewhat muted response from the GOP to Mr Biden’s call to ban assault weapons.

More follows...

