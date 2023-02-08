Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Georgia Congreswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of the Republicans who took strong offence to Joe Biden’s assertion that parts of the GOP wanted to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare at his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Video captured her shouting “liar!” during Mr Biden’s remarks after he accused “not even a majority” of Republicans of wanting to target the entitlement programs for service cuts.

Her heckling came as many other Republicans joined in booing the president for the suggestion; Mr Biden, meanwhile, was relentless and quipped that he was being polite in not naming the members who supported the idea.

It was easily the most combative moment of the president’s address, including a somewhat muted response from the GOP to Mr Biden’s call to ban assault weapons.

