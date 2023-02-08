Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In the hours preceding Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, it was clear that Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene hoped to draw as much attention as possible to herself.

Yet few could have anticipated her elaborate white fur outfit, which drew mockery and numerous comparisons to the Disney villain Cruella de Vil on social media.

"I think when the State of the Union is over, @RepMTG will be looking for some dalmatians to kill," joked the comedy writer Travon Free on Twitter, posting a photo of Ms Greene's voluminous fur coat and towering collar.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene's coat is made from the dogs George Santos said he was rescuing," quipped PR consultant and former Department of Defence aide Adam Blickstein, referring to claims that embattled New York Republican George Santos lied about running a pet rescue charity.

Elie Mystal, a reporter for The Nation, described it the ensemble as “some kind of Cruella de Vil outfit”, while left-wing radio host Emma Vigeland compared it to the costume worn by Tilda Swinton as the nefarious White Witch in 2005’s film adaptation of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The odd vestments were part of what appeared to be a concerted effort by Ms Greene to hog the limelight during Mr Biden's speech, in which he touted progress on inflation and jobs while urging Congress to pass a minimum tax for billionaires and a police reform bill.

When the President accused some Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits, Ms Greene shouted "liar!", prompting Mr Biden to retort that he would hold them to that promise.

Later, Ms Greene heckled again during a section on America's fentanyl crisis, after Mr Biden had paid tribute to a 20-year-old overdose victim. "It's coming from China!" she shouted, prompting a loud “shhhh!” from newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The far-right congresswoman had previously said she would bring a white balloon to the address, riffing on the recent intrusion of a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon into US airspace.