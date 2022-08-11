Beto O’Rourke calls voter a ‘motherf***er’ in fiery town hall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke grew frustrated during a town hall meeting, calling a voter a “motherf***er”.

The former House Representative and candidate for Senate and President called out an attendee in the crowd who laughed as Mr O’Rourke discussed the Uvalde school shooting that took place earlier this year in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The laughter prompted Mr O’Rourke to quickly turn around.

“It may be funny to you, motherf***er, but it’s not funny to me,” he said, according to video footage from the event.

The comment prompted a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd. Mr O’Rourke is facing Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November.

The Democratic candidate was speaking in Mineral Wells, Texas, one of the stops during his 49-day tour of the state.

Discussing the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Mr O’Rourke said, “I’m going to make sure that now, 11 weeks since we lost 19 kids and their two teachers, shot to death with a weapon originally designed for use in combat, legally purchased by an 18-year-old who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17 but followed the law that’s on the books”.

“Ladies and gentleman, that says that you can buy not one, you can buy two or more if you want to, AR-15s, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and take that weapon that was originally designed for use on the battlefields in Vietnam to penetrate an enemy soldier’s helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead,” Mr O’Rourke added at the moment when a man in the back of the room could be heard laughing.

“Up against kids at 5 feet… it may be funny to you, motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me, okay?” the Democrat said.

More follows...