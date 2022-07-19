Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for the Uvalde school shooting victims and has not visited the town for more than five weeks, according to his schedule.

Mr Abbott last went to Uvalde for a community worship event on 5 June, 12 days after the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to his schedule, obtained through a public records request by ABC25.

The last of the 21 funerals held for victims of the Uvalde school shooting was on 16 June when 11-year-old Layla Salazar was laid to rest.

There is no mention of Mr Abbott attending any of the victims’ memorials on his schedule.

In an interview with CNN, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents the Uvalde area, accused Mr Abbott of ignoring the victims.

“He has the direct power to go and ask for accountability. The direct power to go and ask what happened here,” Mr Gutierrez said.

“He is the governor of the state of Texas, and he has refused to step in.”

In a separate interview with MSNBC, Mr Gutierrez said there had been a “failed response on giving resources to families”.

“He did not go to one single funeral—and quite honestly, many of the families didn’t want him there.”

The criticism was echoed by Angel Garza, the father of 10-year-old victim Amerie Jo Garza, at a 13 July news conference.

Mr Garza told reporters that “since this happened, Governor Abbott has yet to reach out,” The Houston Chronicle reported.

“We’ve had Senator Gutierrez in our living room, willing to come and talk to us,” Mr Garza said.

“We’ve had Beto O’Rourke coming to our private meeting to fight with us. He marched with us. That means something to us.”

Mr Garza added that Texans should remember that when they cast their ballots in November’s elections.

“These guys don’t have compassion for us. They don’t care. (Abbott) doesn’t care that all these children were murdered and these teachers were murdered. Y’all need to realise that.”

In a statement to The Independent, spokesperson Renae Eze said the governor’s office had been in regular contact with Uvalde leaders.

“Governor Abbott has been to the community multiple times, visiting with every family who requested a meeting and joining his fellow Texans to grieve and worship at events into June,” the spokesperson said.

“Many families requested private funerals, and the Governor and First Lady instead sent flowers and condolences to let the loved ones know they remain in their prayers.”

Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Mr Abbott for the governorship, attended a march in Uvalde on 10 July.

A spokesman for his campaign told ABC25 they did not want to say how many funerals he had attended. Family members confirmed he was present for some of them.