Majority of Democrats say Biden should step aside in 2024, poll finds

Biden was oldest-ever president when he took office in 2021

John Bowden
Monday 26 September 2022 18:12
New Poll Shows Biden's Approval Rating Rising Ahead Of Midterms

A new poll confirms that a solid majority of Democrats still want President Joe Biden to step aside in 2024 and let someone else run for the Democratic Party’s nomination — even as his approval numbers continue to rise.

The survey from ABC News and the Washington Post found that 56 per cent of Democrats would prefer another candidate take their party’s mantle in the next election cycle, compared to just over a third who want Mr Biden to be the standard-bearer once again and run for reelection.

The dismal numbers could present a voter enthusiasm problem for Mr Biden should he end up running for reelection, a dangerous burden to bear if he faces a rematch with Donald Trump, the latter seeking vengeance for the numerous criminal investigations into him and his associates.

Republicans are almost evenly split on their choice for 2024 nominee, with 47 per cent saying Donald Trump should run again and 46 per cent saying that another candidate should be the GOP nominee.

In a head-to-head matchup, Mr Biden holds a two-point advantage over Mr Trump. But that could easily result in a win for the Mar-a-Lago mogul given the US Electoral College system which has led to Republicans winning the presidency and losing the popular vote, most recently in 2016.

Good news exists for Democrats elsewhere in the poll, however, as a wide margin of Americans said that they opposed the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe vs Wade in the survey and also broadly agreed that the GOP’s stance on abortion rights is too restrictive.

The survey collected responses from 1,006 adults living in the US, including 908 registered voters. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.

