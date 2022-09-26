Jen Psaki says if midterms are a ‘referendum’ on Joe Biden, Democrats will lose

Jen Psaki has claimed that the Democratic Party will lose the midterm elections if they are seen by the electorate as a “referendum” on the leadership of Joe Biden.

The former White House press secretary, who served the Biden administration between 2021 and 2022, made the comment while speaking on NBC’s Meet The Press.

“If the election is about who is the most extreme ... then (the Democrats) are gonna win. If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose, and they know that.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.