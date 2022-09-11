Biden lays wreath at the Pentagon to mark 9/11

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden has marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by laying a wreath at the Pentagon.

Mr Biden attended the solemn service held in steady rain in Washington DC, where a moment of silence was held to mark the exact time a hijacked plane hit the Pentagon at 9.37am. He is expected to deliver remarks soon.

Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with readings of victims’ names, tolling bells and moments of silence 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

A commemoration was held at ground zero in New York, where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers were destroyed by two hijacked planes.

Victims’ relatives and dignitaries also convened at the two other attack sites, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Other communities around the country are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Mr Biden planned to recognise the impact the 2001 attacks had on the US and the world and honour the nearly 3,000 people killed that day in his remarks.

President Joe Biden attends a wreath-laying ceremony to honour victims of 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon on 11 September (REUTERS)

An American flag is unveiled at the Pentagon on the morning of September 11 (Associated Press)

“I think you’ll hear him talk about how America will stay vigilant to the threat but also look to future threats and challenges and be able to learn to meet those threats and challenges,” Mr Kirby told the Associated Press.

Vice president Kamala Harris attended a service at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York.

First lady Jill Biden will speak Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Associated Press contributed to this report